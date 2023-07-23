Are Martin Truex and Sherry Pollex Still Together?

Martin Truex Jr is perhaps one of the most notable stock car racers in contemporary times whose participation in NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) events is something that fans of the field always look forward to. Apart from his ohn track accomplishments, Martin’s personal life has also long been a subject of interest for the public, especially his relationship with Sherry Pollex. However, recent events have made many in the public wonder if or why the two have broken up. If you are in the same boat, worry not because we have your back!

Martin Truex and Sherry Pollex’s Journey Together

Martin and Sherry began dating sometime in 2005 and immediately captured the heart of racing fans as one of the most notable couples in the field. Their relationship was certainly admired by many as they tried to battle the ups and downs of being together with each other. Things became harder for the couple in 2014 after Sherry’s stage 3 ovarian cancer diagnosis. She ended up getting surgery for the same on August 25, 2014, prompting them to make several lifestyle changes.

“We lived our life in fourth gear all the time,” Pollex shared USA TODAY Sports at the time. “We were constantly running. I ran a business and Martin’s foundation and travel full-time with him. I never stopped. So adjusting to a new normal and having to put your life in first gear and learn that your body can’t run like that anymore is the biggest adjustment for me.” Martin, too, relayed how the diagnosis shook him to the very core.

“At first, I was shocked. Thought I was dreaming… It puts things in perspective real quick. All this stuff I’ve been mad about before and thought was a big deal, it’s nothing,” Martin confessed, adding to his previous comment about how the diagnosis had changed things. “It’s been a rollercoaster ride. It changes daily. You go through all different emotions, from sad to mad, why the hell, why us? But at the end of the day, we’re no different from anybody else who’s had cancer.”

Unfortunately, Sherry’s cancer did make a comeback in 2021. However, she and Martin did not let it all beat them down, and they only became more proactive in their philanthropic efforts. In 2007, they had already started an organization dedicated to children diagnosed with pediatric cancer called Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. However, following Sherry’s won diagnosis, she laid the foundation for SherryStrong.org.

Are Martin Truex and Sherry Pollex Still Together?

In January 2023, Martin announced that he and Sherry had broken up. He claimed that the decision of separation was a mutual one, though he was firm about continuing to support his now-former partner and be there for her when needed. That being said, he did not elaborate on why this step was taken, with Martin requesting that the two be given privacy in order to move past the end of a nearly 17-year-old relationship.

Even though Martin and Sherry have yet to reveal the reasons behind their split publically, they do seem to be on amicable terms. In fact, the latter retains her position as the Vice-President of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, and the two continue to present a joint front when it comes to their philanthropic work. Neither of them seems to be in a romantic relationship with anyone else as of writing. We wish them both the very best in life and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

