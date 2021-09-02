‘Love Island’ is an exciting reality show that has a group of singles living in a villa cut off from the outside world. However, to survive in the competition, each single has to be paired up with another. Periodic recouplings, challenges, and audience votes contribute towards elimination and add to the thrill.

Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson found each other during season 7 of ‘Love Island.’ Their connection was instant, and the two soon proved to be quite worthy of being together. However, their run on the show was relatively short, and fans want to know if they are still together after their exit. Well, we come bearing answers!

Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson: Love Island Journey

Mary Bedford came into the villa during the Casa Amor event and struck up a connection with Toby Aromolaran. However, their coupling did not work out as Toby wanted to go back and restart his relationship with Chloe Burrows. Finding herself without a partner, Mary chose Dale Mehmet during the next recoupling and tried to work things out with him. Unfortunately, the second coupling also proved unlucky, and Mary resumed her search for someone special. Around that time, Aaron Simpson entered the villa, and the two immediately gravitated towards each other. They found instant mutual attraction and soon decided to couple up.

Mary and Aaron remained committed to each other during the rest of their time on the show, and their dedication was pretty apparent. They also showed unmistakable chemistry, and there was speculation about them being in it for the long run. Moreover, they got pretty comfortable with each other, and viewers were witness to a few moments of tenderness, especially when Aaron took Mary out on a picnic. Shockingly, their great run was suddenly cut short as a public vote determined their elimination.

Are Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson Still Together?

No, Mary and Aaron are not together and split shortly after their exit from ‘Love Island.’ Immediately after their departure from the show, it seemed like their romance was dying down as Mary was not very enthusiastic about their connection. Although she affirmed that Aaron had become one of her best friends and a significant part of her ‘Love Island’ experience, she revealed that the couple had decided to take time and see where their romantic attachment leads. However, she did assure fans that the couple would try to give their relationship a chance.

Unfortunately, it seemed like their romance failed as shortly after leaving the villa, sources reported their breakup. The sudden split was quite shocking as there were no hints leading up to the devastating incident. Nevertheless, Mary soon came out with an explanation and revealed that she received the news of her grandmother’s death while on the show, which left her shaken. She further said that she had never dealt with the death of a close one and thus found it really challenging to cope with the loss. As a result, she took a break from social media as well as her relationship.

However, Mary mentioned that the split was amicable, and Aaron had been highly supportive of her during the trying times. She also praised Aaron as a person and even hinted that a patch-up between them might be possible in the future. At present, both Aaron and Mary seem to be single and are living life on their own accord. We would like to wish them the very best as they strive towards further success in their careers.

