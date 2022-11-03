Are Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ revolves around the employees of The Agency, a real estate company based in Los Angeles, California. One of the biggest stars of the reality show is none other than Mauricio Umansky, who is the CEO of the company and helped in its establishment. The realtor’s personal life has become a point of speculation for many in the audience as his family plays a huge role in the show. However, the show did not focus much on Mauricio’s wife, Kyle Richards, who is well-known for being a part of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ This has prompted many to wonder about the romantic history of the couple and if they are still together. If you have similar questions, here are the answers you need!

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards’ Journey Together

Mauricio and Kyle met each other in 194 at a club called Bar One. At the time, Mauricio was 24, while Kyle had turned 23. The romance between the two soon blossomed into love, and Mauricio proposed to Kyle in the same year that they met. He extended the question at Shutters restaurant in Santa Monica, California, with a rosebud-shaped ring box hidden in a bouquet of flowers. Kyle happily accepted the proposal, and the couple was over the moon about their newfound engagement.

On January 20, 1996, Mauricio and Kyle tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. They had originally planned for a spring wedding but preponed the ceremony after learning about Kyle’s pregnancy. “The wedding was originally going to be, I believe, in April, and then we moved it up to January so my dress would still fit because I was pregnant,” she shared with The Knot. This was far from Kyle’s first pregnancy, as she already had a daughter, Farrah Brittany, with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

After getting married, Kyle and Richards welcomed their first daughter, Alexia Umansky, on June 18, 1996. Their second daughter Sophia Umansky was born on January 18, 2000, while Portia Umansky came into the world on March 1, 2008. Apart from his three daughters, Mauricio also fell in love with his stepdaughter Farrah, for whom he became a father figure. Farrah also came to cherish her bond with Mauricio.

Throughout their marriage, Mauricio and Kyle supported each other in their professional struggles. While Kyle was working as an actress, Mauricio soon became a name to be recognized in the real estate industry of Los Angeles, California. Kyle’s fame helped her become a part of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in 2010. This was shortly followed by Mauricio opening The Agency, his highly successful real estate organization.

Are Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Still Together?

Yes, Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards are still happily married. The couple is quite happy with their personal and professional lives and is getting more and more popular every day. They recently celebrated the engagement of Farrah Brittany to Alex Manos and are quite looking forward to the wedding. As of writing, Kyle is the only cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who has remained in the show since its inception.

Meanwhile, the pair’s daughters seem to be following in the footsteps of their father, Mauricio. Farrah has been a part of The Agency since 2011 and has gained much in the industry as well. Alexia started working in the company after graduating from college and was part of her father’s team. It is possible that Sophia may also join the company in recent future. When not working, Mauricio and Kyle like to spend time with their loved ones. They are also quite fond of traveling and often share pictures of the same with their fans. We wish Mauricio and Kyle the best in their lives and hope for a bright future for their friends and family.

Read More: Where Is Selling Sunset Filmed?