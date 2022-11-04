Where is Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ is a reality television series that revolves around the day-to-day workings of agents and clients they deal with in Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency office. Mauricio is accompanied by his daughter Alexia, stepdaughter Farrah, and a group of talented and competent agents that work alongside him in his real estate office.

Apart from business, the reality show also gives us a glimpse into the personal lives of the agents as they face all kinds of drama, including romantic and emotional, outside of work. While the professional and personal lives of Mauricio and his team keep us entertained through each episode, the backdrop of the sprawling city and luxurious properties that the agents sell to their clients make us wonder where ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ is actually shot. Well, if you are paddling the same boat of curiosity, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Buying Beverly Hills Filming Locations

‘Buying Beverly Hills’ is filmed in its entirety in California, specifically in Los Angeles County, which is where the reality show is set. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series seemingly took place during the summer of 2022. Given the vast and diverse landscape of California, it is home to several lavish properties, which makes it a beneficial location for real estate agencies and a suitable filming site for a show like ‘Buying Beverly Hills.’ So, let’s not waste any time and navigate all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Los Angeles County, California

All pivotal sequences for ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ are lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. To be specific, the city of Beverly Hills serves as the primary production location for the series, as the filming unit travels across the city while the real estate agents attempt to sell properties. Several key scenes are seemingly taped in and around The Agency office at 331 Foothill Road Suite 100 in Beverly Hills. The city is home to popular celebrities, lavish hotels, mansions, and the famous Rodeo Drive shopping district.

The agents in ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ sell properties in and around the city for tens and hundreds of millions. The city also consists of many attractive landmarks, including Beverly Gardens Park, Beverly Hills 9/11 Memorial Garden, Beverly Hills Public Library, Beverly Hills City Hall, Misty Mountain, and Greystone Mansion, to name a few. Over the years, Los Angeles County has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Apart from ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ the county’s locales have featured in ‘Nope,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ ‘Saving Mr. Banks,’ ‘The Terminal List,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy.’

