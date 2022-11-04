Are Farrah and Alex From Buying Beverly Hills Still Together?

If there’s one thing realty reality shows such as Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ make clear, it’s that finding a balance between one’s personal and professional experiences/life is incredibly crucial. After all, as Farrah Brittany said, you don’t want to be hung up on someone or something for too long only to realize years have passed without you actually receiving the appreciation you deserve. Thankfully, though, the realtor herself eventually got her heart’s desire in Alex Manos — so now, if you wish to learn more about the couple as well as their current standing, we’ve got you covered.

Farrah and Alex’s Buying Beverly Hills Journey

It was back around 2017 that Farrah came across self-made entrepreneur Alex (Beverly Hills Car Club, the #1 dealership worldwide for classic Euro pean vehicles) at a local party in California. This chance encounter soon led to a date, just for it to quickly evolve into a serious relationship and her falling head over heels for his confidence, his work ethic, and his passionate ambitions. “He has huge goals in life,” the senior broker at The Agency family firm proudly said in the docu-soap at one point. “…He literally is working every day towards those goals; it’s very inspiring to me.”

However, more importantly, Farrah admitted they’re “truly happy,” in part because they not only love each other but also have the same dreams for their future — even if she’s on the fast track. “I’m ready for the next chapter of my life,” she expressed. “I’m ready for everything that a woman would want. The marriage, the kids, the warm home with all the chaos and all the fun. I feel like just there’s something missing in my life, and I’m ready to get to that next stage.” The truth is, the 32-year-old (at the time of filming) was hoping her boyfriend would propose sooner rather than later since she’s quite traditional when it comes to wedding/familial ideologies.

In other words, Farrah has always wanted to follow the norm of tying the knot before moving in with her love for good and seriously trying for kids with him, which Alex ostensibly knew early on. Nevertheless, once she tried to express the same again, he gave her such short, twisted, vague answers that it almost felt like he could be stringing her along despite four long years together. “But I’m the cat’s meow,” the realtor confidently declared. “I’m the full package. I have brains. I have a career. I have my own house. I’m a nice person. I mean, I don’t think he’s prepared to lose all that. If he’s smart.”

Farrah’s loved ones honestly wanted Alex to get down on one knee as much as she did, yet she didn’t really like it when they interfered, no matter their good intentions or growing beliefs. As it turns out, none of them had to worry anyways because he proposed during an intimate dinner at his/their shared home mere days after her birthday — October 31, also known as Farrahween — in 2021 itself. The fact he’d confused her beforehand by deeming this topic “everybody else’s issue” and tying it to the process of growing fruits made everything all the more special for them in their own way.

Are Farrah and Alex Still Together?

Alex actually kept the real proposal short and sweet by declaring, “I want to let you know that I think you’re the most amazing person in the world. I love you more than anything, and no matter what happens, we have each other. Okay? Will you marry me?” Farrah, of course, said yes while failing to hold back tears since all her dreams were finally coming true with the man she loves — so it’s no surprise that the couple is still blissfully together! Though we should mention they kept their engagement under wraps until her cousin Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum (on November 11, 2021) to ensure she didn’t steal their thunder for even a brief moment.

As for Farrah and Alex’s wedding plans, it doesn’t seem like the Los Angeles residents have tied the knot yet, but it’s obvious they’d be taking steps to reach there as quickly as possible. The fact their love hasn’t wavered throughout the years despite the challenges they’ve faced is frankly a testament to their soul-bonded connection, and we, for one, can’t wait to continue following their story.

