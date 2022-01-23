Are Memphis and Hamza Still Together? 90 Day Fiance Update

‘90 Day Fiance‘ offers a detailed insight into foreign nationals, engaged to US citizens, who come to the United States on a K-1 visa intending to get married. However, with the union of two very different individuals, their habits, lifestyles, and cultures are bound to clash heavily. Nevertheless, with the couple getting just 90 days to settle down and tie the knot, it is interesting to witness the unique compromises each pair makes in the name of love. ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ season 5 introduced Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii, who initially seemed quite dedicated to each other. However, a huge language barrier and a clash in lifestyle made the couple navigate some pretty rocky roads. With numerous speculations now surrounding their current relationship status, we decided to jump in and find out for ourselves.

Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii: 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Journey

Memphis and Hamza first came across each other on a dating app before connecting online. They were pretty quick to realize their mutual attraction and soon got together. Within just a few months of dating, they got engaged and craved to meet face to face. Moreover, with Memphis being a Michigan native and Hamza belonging to Tunisia, the pair found a long-distance relationship to be quite challenging. Thus, hoping to unite with her significant other, Memphis left Michigan and traveled to Tunisia in order to meet Hamza and his family.

Once in Tunisia, Memphis found it really difficult to adjust to Hamza’s culture and lifestyle. With both living in Hamza’s parents’ house, they were not allowed to sleep in the same bedroom, which really didn’t sit well with the US native. Moreover, although the pair managed to get intimate even under such strict rules, Memphis realized that they weren’t compatible as Hamza had a few issues in bed. Besides, the two were forced to live with a massive language barrier which kept them from communicating and ironing out their problems. Still, Memphis was determined to make the relationship work and tried her best to get into Hamza’s mother’s good books. However, Hamza’s mother, Hayet, was quite disapproving of her son’s relationship, and thus, with a significant rift forming between the couple, their lack of chemistry was painfully apparent.

Are Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii Still Together?

Although there have been speculations about Memphis and Hamza’s supposed breakup, recent developments hint towards the couple still being together. Fans initially speculated that the language barrier, along with their compatibility issues, would create a barrier between the two. Moreover, Hayet was also quite worried about the pair as she did not want her son to go through a painful divorce.

However, both Memphis and Hamza have proven their skeptics wrong and have built up a happy relationship. The two are active on social media and often express their love and adoration in public. They leave lovely comments on each other’s posts, and Memphis was also quick to defend Hamza when he faced controversy because of his issues in the bedroom. Thus, with the couple showing promise of being in it for the long run, we wish them all the happiness in the years to come.

Read More: Are Mike and Ximena Still Together? 90 Day Fiancé Update