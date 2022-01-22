Are Mike and Ximena Still Together? 90 Day Fiancé Update

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ is an interesting show that offers its audience a peek into the lives of several cross-border couples. Focusing on foreign nationals who are engaged to US citizens, the show follows them as they enter the United States on a K-1 that forces them to get married within 90 days. People from two very different backgrounds settling down together in such a short span leads to a clash of culture and lifestyle that’s exciting to watch. Mike Berk and Ximena Morales Cuellar first appeared on ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ season 5 and has since won the hearts of fans through their love story. However, with the cameras now turned away from the couple, let’s find out if they are still together, shall we?

Mike Berk and Ximena Morales Cuellar: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Journey

Mike and Ximena got acquainted online before quickly taking to each other and building up a relationship. Mike, a volunteer firefighter from Thiells, New York, mentioned that throughout his life, he had only ever been in one relationship during high school. However, after coming across Ximena, he fell in love at first sight and knew that she was the one for him. Thus, despite warnings from others, Mike decided to set aside his life in the United States in order to travel to Pereira, Colombia, to meet Ximena.

However, Mike and Ximena showed early signs of incompatibility as the couple had a significant age difference. Moreover, with Ximena having two kids from two different partners, she seemed to hint at still having feelings for one of her previous partners, who was in prison at the time of filming. The Columbian native even acted like she was using Mike for emotional and financial support and was quite open about finding the US national unattractive. In the light of such developments, fans wondered if Mike was genuinely happy or whether he was just being taken advantage of.

However, Mike has always been all praises for Ximena and claimed that he fell not just for her looks but also for her personality. Besides, the US national never hid his desire to marry Ximena and believed that she was the love of his life. Moreover, Ximena introducing her new man to her children was also a massive plus point in Mike’s book as he believed this showed her sincerity and dedication.

Are Mike Berk and Ximena Morales Cuellar Still Together?

Despite all speculations, it seems like Ximena and Mike are still together. However, there is not much to suggest a happy relationship, and Mike might be the only one putting in the effort for their union to work. Initially, fans believed that Ximena’s distaste for Mike’s lifestyle would be enough to end their relationship. The Columbian native seemed to be grossed out by her beau, and the two often fought on simple issues like burping and dirty laundry.

However, it is quite a different story on social media as both Mike and Ximena are pretty active there and often react to each other’s posts. When Ximena was ridiculed for tattooing Mike’s name on her wrist, the volunteer firefighter was the first to come to his girlfriend’s rescue and spoke out strongly against the online hate. Besides, Mike also likes commenting on Ximena’s Instagram posts and recently left a Spanish comment which, when translated, reads, “I love you, honey.” Additionally, with the US national posting regular pictures together with Ximena, it seems like the couple is still sticking to each other with a hope to iron out their issues as soon as possible.

