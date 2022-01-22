Are Ella and Johnny Still Together? 90 Day Fiancé Update

‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ is a part of the famous 90 Day Fiancé franchise on TLC. The reality series features American nationals and their foreign love interests. This show focuses on the phase before the couples decide to get married and apply for the K-1 visa.

The pandemic has affected people all over the world, but for those in a relationship with people across the globe, it can get quite problematic. This is one of the reasons why people are so invested in the season 5 couple Ella Johnson and Johnny’s story. So, if you are wondering how the lovebirds are faring in the present day, here is all that we can tell you!

Ella and Johnny’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Journey

One of the main factors that drew Idaho resident Ella to Johnny is his Asian heritage. Johnny – a native of China – is a single father to a young boy from his previous marriage. Ella and Johnny found each other on an online platform. They knew each other for about a year before they decided to meet up.

As seen in the series, one of the major challenges for Ella and Johnny has been the travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Johnny tried planning a trip to Idaho several times, it did not work out. Understandably, it caused a lot of tension between the lovebirds. And the chances are that they may not be able to meet in person throughout the fifth season.

While distance has been one of the main concerns for Ella and Johnny, viewers have been quick to notice the red flags in their relationship. A few fans raised eyebrows at the fact that Johnny was willing to leave his young son behind for months and quit his job to visit his lady love in a different country. Moreover, Ella’s “Asian prince” consulted a doctor of Chinese medicine to help her lose weight. To top it all, Ella was already concerned that Johnny might lose interest in her because of her appearance. After all, he did make a remark about her size in the early episodes of the fifth season.

Johnny plans on staying with Ella for 3 months! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Mxqvj9OneH — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) December 27, 2021

Nevertheless, Ella and Johnny continued to strengthen their bond by communicating daily via video chats. Even though they have never been in each other’s company, they professed their love for one another and discussed having kids! So, what does all of this mean for the couple? Are they still going strong?

Are Ella and Johnny Still Together?

Although not much is available on Ella and Johnny, we can tell you this – the two still seem to be very much in love. Johnny cannot post updates because all major social media platforms are banned in China. But in January 2022, Ella expressed appreciation for her man on social media. While the couple has kept the fire going through steamy video chats and meaningful conversations, the fact that they have never met looms over their relationship like a dark cloud.

Johnny did appear quite excited to travel to the USA and meet Ella, but we cannot confirm whether or not he was able to follow through with the plan. In the series, Ella reflected on a past relationship that she felt ended because of her weight. That experience impacted her self-esteem considerably. She shared, “I’m really hoping that Johnny is different. But it does creep up in my mind, that in person, he may be surprised by how big I am and then not like me anymore. If that happens, I don’t know if I’m gonna recover from it.”

So, until Ella and Johnny actually meet in person, there is no way to know how things will go. But for now, the couple seems to be making it work. Who knows, if the pandemic situation improves, Ella might even fly to China to meet Johnny. Love, dedication, and perseverance can help people deal with any obstacle that comes their way. So, here is hoping that Ella and Johnny finally get their happily ever after!

