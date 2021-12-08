Are Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya From The Bachelorette Together?

‘The Bachelorette‘ follows the exact premise of ‘The Bachelor‘ but reverses the gender roles. With several men vying for one woman’s attention, it is up to the “bachelorette” to go on multiple dates, interact effectively and eventually zero down to one person she believes is the perfect match for her. Season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette’ features a fifth-grade school teacher from Minnesota, Michelle Young, which has drummed up quite an interest around her life.

Moreover, there was also excitement over the promising relationship Michelle seemed to be developing with Nayte Olukoya. Thus, with the season now in its last phase, fans are anxious to know if Nayte and Michelle are together. Well, we come bearing answers!

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s The Bachelorette Journey

With ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 having a host of eligible singles, Michelle was initially spoiled for choice. However, viewers were quick to notice the instant spark between her and Nayte Olukoya. Nayte is a 27-year-old Canadian native who found success quite early in his career. At the time of filming the series, he was working as the Senior Account Executive for Indeed.com. Michelle was quick to take to Nayte, and the two seemed to connect quite well on their first meeting.

Although the show’s premise did have Michelle test out her connection with others, it became evidently clear that Nayte was quite far ahead in the competition for her heart. However, Michelle went on several other dates and seemed to build connections with other participants as well. But her brilliant chemistry with Nayte remained far stronger than what she had with the others.

After Nayte received the first impression rose, fans noticed him and Michelle placing the building blocks to a wonderful relationship. They understood each other and were quick to reach a compromise if things went awry. The duo’s commitment and dedication were also quite exemplary, and their intimate moments convinced fans that they were the real deal. As other contestants got eliminated, it seems that Nayte stayed strong and became one of Michelle’s top two choices, with the other one being Brandon J.

Are Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Together?

Since the season is currently on air, it is likely that Michelle and Nayte are under strict contract disallowing them from revealing their status until the season finale has been aired. This explains why both are currently living under the radar, making it hard to fathom if the supposed couple is together or not. Still, Nayte’s admiration, love, and adoration for Michelle are quite evident through the pictures he has posted on social media from their time on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Meanwhile, back in August 2021, a popular source for Bachelor Nation leaks reported that Michelle and Nayte were on a date, hinting that the speculated couple might be together. Moreover, in a November 2021 post, the source insisted that season 18 will end with Michelle picking Nayte, and the two will then get engaged. In fact, as of December 2021, he even went on to claim that Michelle and Nayte are still engaged.

Additionally, other sources also mentioned that Michelle and Nayte have remained committed to one another. Apparently, Nayte traveled to Minnesota post-filming to be close to Michelle, and the two even watched the show together. However, one must note that none of these claims have been corroborated and thus, must be taken with a grain of salt. With no official update on Michelle and Nayte, only time can tell if they are indeed together.

