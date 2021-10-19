Where Was The Bachelorette Season 18 Filmed?

Putting a female-centric twist to the popular premise of ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette‘ gives a single woman the opportunity to find the man of her dreams from a pool of eligible bachelors. The titular bachelorette is given a chance to go on several dates on her search for a compatible partner while eliminating a contestant at the end of each rose ceremony.

Hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette’ focuses on Michelle Young, who hopes to find the perfect life partner. With the show being quite popular for utilizing luxurious resorts and breathtaking locations, fans must surely be wondering where season 18 was filmed. Well, we come bearing answers!

The Bachelorette Season 18 Filming Locations

‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 was filmed in California, Minnesota, and Mexico. With COVID-19 protocols being relaxed around the country, the production crew was finally able to use multiple locations. Furthermore, the participants also got to travel outside the United States as the latter part of the eighteenth installment was filmed in the neighboring country of Mexico. Now, let’s take a look at each shooting location, shall we?

Indian Wells, California

Located close to the picturesque city of Palm Springs, Indian Wells is a charming location known best for its luxury resorts, golf courses, and high-end neighborhoods. The production crew set up shop at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, located at 44400 Indian Wells Lane. This was the primary location for filming the eighteenth season. Featuring a top-of-the-line spa, a massive golf course, and a breathtaking pool, the resort offers the very best in luxury and hospitality one can dream of.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

A city famous for its sprawling parks and beautiful lakes, Minneapolis is a much sought-after location for filming. A modern metropolitan dotted with pockets of natural beauty and offering top-class production facilities attracts filming crews and provides them with the best of both worlds. In their hunt for a perfect location, the production crew for ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 reportedly settled on the gorgeous Marquette Hotel. Set in the heart of downtown Minneapolis, the hotel is known for its exceptional hospitality. The property is well-connected to the vibrant Minneapolis nightlife, which makes it a perfect shooting location for the reality show.

Punta de Mita, Mexico

Punta de Mita, the ultimate traveling destination in Mexico, is a private peninsula in the Riviera Nayarit containing top-class resorts offering grand and luxurious experiences to its visitors. With the show supposedly filming the final leg of season 18 in Punta de Mita, the filming crew as well the contestants, got to enjoy the very best of Mexico’s hospitality.

