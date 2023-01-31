Are Mike and Frank Still Friends on American Pickers? Why Did They Separate?

When talking about the popular TV show ‘American Pickers,’ the first thing that comes to someone’s mind is the camaraderie between Mike Wolfe And Frank Fritz as they travel around the United States searching for abandoned treasure and hidden antiques. Since Mike and Frank had become synonymous with the very premise of the show, viewers were alarmed when store manager Danielle Colby was promoted to replace Frank and Mike’s partner. On top of it, the show carried on like nothing was wrong and refused to offer an explanation for cutting Frank out. Hence, with fans curious to know the truth, let’s find out if Mike and Frank are still friends, shall we?

Are Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz Still Friends on American Pickers?

Although Mike and Frank have been the faces of ‘American Pickers’ for several seasons since its premiere, we are sorry to report that current development indicates they are not on friendly terms with each other. Interestingly, both Mike and Frank grew up in the city of Davenport, Iowa, and have been friends since childhood. They also seemed to share incredible on-screen chemistry before Frank suddenly stopped appearing on the show since season 21 episode 8. Subsequently, the show promoted Danielle Colby to the position of an antique picker and did not even stop to address Frank’s absence.

The truth eventually came to light in July 2021, when Frank revealed it all in an interview with the sun and claimed that while he did not leave ‘American Pickers,’ he had chosen not to participate in the new episodes. He further went on to explain that while he had to undergo back surgery and adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic immediately after season 21, his professional and personal relationship with Mike soured over time, making him decide not to return to the series.

Moreover, even Mike seemed to acknowledge their fallout, and neither of them seemed interested in mending the connection they once enjoyed. Interestingly, Mike even voiced his own thoughts about the matter on social media and confirmed that Frank would not be returning to the series, while Danielle Colby indicated that he was difficult to work with.

On top of it, Mike expressed his doubts about Frank’s struggles with alcoholism, although he did wish him the best and said, “I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.” Unfortunately, such a statement made matters worse, and with a heavy heart, we confirm that Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are no longer friends.

Why Did Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz Separate?

When talking about his fallout with Mike, Frank mentioned how he believed the show catered to everything the former wanted. Frank even claimed he felt like a second fiddle most of the time, while Mike became the only face associated with the show. However, the issue worsened when Frank realized that Mike had not called him to ask about his health while he was undergoing back surgery. According to Frank Fritz, Mike had been his friend for a long time, and it is common courtesy for friends to check up on each other during times of crisis.

Therefore, he never expected such behavior from his former co-star, which negatively impacted their professional and personal relationship. While Frank was unhappy with the statement Mike posted on social media and claimed that someone had written it for him, Danielle Colby shared a long post on Instagram where she wrote, “I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others.

Frank caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch.” Naturally, such comments did not sit well with the reality TV star, and he realized that Danielle had taken Mike’s side in the feud. On the other hand, while Frank did go through extensive treatment for alcoholism and was ready to return to reality TV, Mike expressed his doubts about the former’s ability to let go of the addiction and seemed to be in two minds about working with his former partner again.

Thus, while Mike has since continued with his role on ‘American Pickers,’ Frank insisted that he wanted to avoid creating further trouble for his former producers and co-star. However, he believes he still has it in him to work as a top antique hunter and even hinted at the possibility of starring in a new show that would rival his former venture. On the other hand, in July 2022, Mike shared the news about Frank’s sudden stroke and health issues on social media, making fans eager about a possible reconciliation, although nothing seems confirmed as of the time of writing. Still, we would like to take this opportunity to wish both Mike and Frank the very best for the years to come.

