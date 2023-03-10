Are Ned and Ariel From The Try Guys Still Together?

The Try Guys is an entertainment group that became immensely famous on YouTube for out-of-the-box videos and its members’ likable personalities. It was founded by Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, and Zach Kornfeld. With their skyrocketing growth, fans are naturally interested in learning more about their personal lives. Ned and his wife, Ariel Fulmer, are adored by the viewers for their chemistry and serene aura. One day, a particular piece of news changed everything for the couple. So, are they still together after the rough patch in their marriage, or have they gone their separate ways?

Ned and Ariel’s The Try Guys Journey

Ariel is a 36-year-old fashion designer, author, stylist, and podcast host. In contrast, Ned is 35, a comedian, and one of the four founders of The Try Guys. The duo met in 2009 at a party in Chicago. They were young, freshly out of college, and after being introduced by a mutual friend, the two were immensely attracted to each other. The couple married in June 2012, and two years after that, The Try Guys became widely popular, and Ned rose to fame. The pair moved from Chicago to Los Angeles, and Ned started working for Buzzfeed.

After a few popular videos, Ariel made her first appearance in ‘The Try Guys Try Drag For The First Time.’ The video was produced for Buzzfeed, and Ariel was a part of the audience, where she was seen cheering for her husband in drag and admiring his once-in-a-lifetime look. The Try Guys released several videos on Mother’s Day to show appreciation for motherhood and cherish the experience. ‘The Try Guys Change Dirty Diapers, Motherhood: Part 2’ was the video where Ned spoke about wanting babies with his wife and revealed that the duo was planning to do so.

On June 3, 2018, Ariel announced the birth of her first son Wesley to the world. Their second son, Finn, was born in November 2020. Ariel designed the couple’s beautiful abode, and they even made a house tour video for their fans. When The Try Guys separated from Buzzfeed and announced their first tour, Ariel showed her support online by posting a lovely picture with a heartful caption on Instagram. The duo also launched a podcast, published a cookbook, and achieved several milestones.

The Try Guys released their documentary movie, and Ned took to Instagram to shower his partner with love and appreciation. He wrote, “One of my favorite moments from our movie & tour was this moment seeing Ariel backstage after opening night. She’s supported me for years, sat through countless terrible improv shows, celebrated every milestone, and been there for every setback. I’m so thankful for her love and support. Our movie shows an in-depth look at all of this, how Try Guys happened, and everything it took to get there.”

However, on September 27, 2022, leaked footage of Ned and supposedly his coworker Alexandria Herring surfaced on the Internet and shocked everyone. The video featured Ned, who was reportedly cheating on his wife. So, was this incident the final nail in the coffin, and what exactly happened between the two after that?

Are Ned and Ariel Still Together?

It is likely that Ned and Ariel are still together because no news of divorce or separation has been heard yet. Shortly after the video went viral, Ariel added a story on the same day to her Instagram. She wrote, “Thanks to everyone who reached out to me — it means a lot. Nothing is more important to Ned and me than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Ned also posted on Instagram and confirmed the rumors were indeed true and he had a consensual workplace relationship. Alexandria Herring, his alleged workplace partner, was an associate producer for The Try Guys. She was engaged to Will Thayer, who purportedly deleted all their couple pictures and set his account to private on Instagram.

The Try Guys released an official statement on social media and cut ties with Ned. The official accounts and personal accounts of each member have unfollowed him, and there seems to be no chance of reconciliation. Both Ned and Ariel have gone on a hiatus on social media since their last post in September and August 2022, respectively.

Judging by their posts, it seemed like the couple wanted to prioritize their family. However, it’s hard to pass any concrete statements until the two confirm their relationship status. Everyone is eager to see where the incident leads the two and how it changes the trajectory of their journey. No matter what their decision is, we pray they find the strength to make it through this tough period in their lives. We wish them both the best and hope they arrive at an understanding which favors them individually and their two precious children.

