Are Nicole and Mahmoud From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ is an interesting ’90 Day’ spin-off that revolves around US natives who are betrothed to foreign nationals. However, instead of the foreigners traveling on a K-1 visa, the show portrays how their US partners pack up their lives and journey to exotic countries to build a future with their significant others. Still, with most cross-border relationships plagued by a difference in customs, habits, and lifestyles, it is exciting to witness how each couple deals with the issues uniquely.

Likewise, season 4 of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ introduces US native Nicole Sherbiny and her Egyptian husband, Mahmoud El Sherbiny. While they got together after a chance meeting in Egypt, the former found herself in a soup as she agreed to live in the foreign country without accounting for its customs and traditions. As a result, the couple frequently clashed over minor issues making viewers wonder if they were meant to last. Well, with the cameras now turned away, let’s dive in and find out if Nicole and Mahmoud are still together, shall we?

Nicole and Mahmoud’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Journey

Nicole, who grew up in a small town in the United States, traveled to Egypt while studying meditation. Interestingly, while roaming around a market there, she entered a store only to come face to face with Mahmoud. The Egyptian native fell in love at first sight and did not hold back as he proposed to her on the spot. Naturally, Nicole initially took the proposal as a joke, but once she got to know Mahmoud better, she found herself drawn to his personality. Hence, even though she had to return to the United States, she waved goodbye with a heavy heart and promised to stay in touch.

Readers would also be glad to know that the pair’s relationship blossomed in the months that followed, and Nicole was only too happy to say yes when Mahmoud extended a formal proposal over the Internet. However, she realized her mistake once she moved to Egypt and got familiar with the country’s customs and lifestyle. For starters, Mahmoud insisted that women should cover themselves from head to toe while in public, and it is not normal for them to step out of the house by themselves or with a friend. Such traditions were pretty alien to Nicole, who rebelled at the idea of someone else controlling her clothing.

Nicole also could not understand why Mahmoud refused to introduce her to his friends and was in dire need of her own freedom. Even though he appeared to be in love with Nicole, he remained firm on their customs and refused to let the US native have her way. Yet, such a difference in opinion led to a rift in their relationship, and Nicole was further disappointed when they got married in a hurry at someone else’s ceremony. Still determined to make their marriage work, Nicole gradually began warming up to her husband’s customs, even though she refused to cover her head outside. On the flip side, Mahmoud realized he had to relinquish a bit of control, and he even learned to accept her adaptation of their customs.

Are Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud El Sherbiny Still Together?

Although things appeared perfect for a little while, Nicole soon got tired of adhering to a long list of rules and became desperate to return to the United States. But this time, Mahmoud was determined to support his wife, as he agreed to leave his family in Egypt and move to the foreign country. In fact, on the Tell-All episode, Nicole mentioned that while she was already residing in the United States, Mahmoud was waiting for his visa before joining her there. On top of it, she dressed less conservatively during the Tell-All episode and revealed her decision to live her own life and wear what she wanted for a whole year regardless of her husband’s objection.

Nevertheless, we are happy to report that Nicole and Mahmoud have since worked out their differences and are still going strong. It is heartwarming to witness how the couple proclaims their love for each other through heartwarming posts on social media, and their determination to stand the test of time is pretty apparent. In fact, in March 2023, Mahmoud penned an adorable post on the occasion of Nicole’s birthday.

The doting husband he wrote, “You’re the best thing ever happened to me I love you more than anything. With age some people tend to lose their charm but you become charming wiser and more fun to spend time with.” Moreover, Nicole even commented on the post with her own feelings and said, “Now I know for sure my husband is the sweetest guy on the whole planet.” It genuinely is wonderful to witness the relationship Nicole and Mahmoud share, and we hope they remain happy in the years to come.

