Are Oussama and Debbie From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 4 introduced United States native Debbie, who was engaged to Moroccan citizen Oussama. Although Debbie and Oussama have a significant age gap between them, they connected over their love for art and embarked on a whirlwind romance before getting engaged. Moreover, while Debbie’s children were worried about their mother’s safety, she could not wait to travel to Morocco and meet the love of her life. Yet, like most cross-border relationships, Debbie and Oussama faced their fair share of issues making fans question if they are still together. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Debbie and Oussama 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Journey

A native of Sugar Hill, Georgia, 67-year-old Debbie met 24-year-old Moroccan national Oussama on social media. Debbie has always been interested in art and literature but claimed she rarely found people who were on the same wavelength as her. Moreover, she had gone through two tough divorces in the past and was not on the lookout for love and romance. However, when she noticed Oussama’s profile and realized that they treasured the same things, Debbie could not help but feel a strong connection with the Moroccan national. Hence, she reached out, and the two connected over their views about art, literature, and poetry.

Initially, Debbie was hesitant about dating Oussama because of their significant age gap. However, the Moroccan native insisted that they were each other’s soul mates and made Debbie realize that age is nothing but a number. Moreover, he even expressed a desire to marry the U.S. native, and she could not help but accept his proposal. Naturally, with Debbie meeting someone so far away, her children, especially her son, Julian, expressed his doubts about the relationship. He was apprehensive of Oussama’s intentions regarding his mother and even worried about Debbie’s safety. Besides, Julian mentioned that Debbie might not think twice before allowing Oussama to access her life savings, and he did not want his mother to get scammed. Hence, like any protective son, Julian tried his best to dissuade Debbie from traveling to Morocco. Yet, the 67-year-old was in love and insisted that nothing bad would happen to her.

Are Debbie and Oussama Still Together?

Interestingly, the show revealed that Debbie had been in a relationship with Oussama for over three years and had met the Moroccan native twice in person. Within this time, Oussama had been extremely clear about his desire to marry the U.S. native, and on their second meeting, the two even went to the U.S. embassy in Casablanca to fill out the required paperwork for marriage. However, when Debbie traveled to Morocco for the third time with the intention of marrying Oussama, the latter began changing his tune.

Even though Oussama appeared quite happy to meet Debbie, he mentioned that she needed to learn how to be a traditional Moroccan wife. He even said they could spend a few months at his parents’ house, where his mother would teach Debbie the basics of cooking and looking after a household. While Debbie seemed enthusiastic to learn about her new duties, Oussama soon dropped a bombshell on her and insisted they needed to live together for a couple of months before deciding whether to get married. Furthermore, the Moroccan native claimed he wanted to see if they were genuinely compatible before tying the knot.

Naturally, this disappointed Debbie, who had traveled thousands of miles to be with her future husband. On top of that, The U.S. native was hurt when Oussama asked her to return to the United States. Furthermore, in a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Debbie claimed that Oussama’s sudden apprehension about marriage shocked her and made her wonder if she was to blame. The 67-year-old mentioned that she had no idea if she had done anything wrong and felt quite lost so far away from home. However, when talking about the Moroccan native, Debbie insisted that he has always been honorable and respectful of her wishes.

While Debbie appeared to give the Entertainment Tonight interview from her home in the United States, she even dropped a hint about her relationship status and said, “And yeah, if you’re my husband, we could accomplish a lot together but it’s like, if not, if I’m not your cup of tea then, hey, I’m not going to force you.” That, coupled with Oussama’s reluctance to marry Debbie, makes us believe that the two are not together as of the time of writing.

