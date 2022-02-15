Are Ronnie and Malika From Famously Single Still Together?

Ever since his 2009 debut on Jersey Shore, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has harbored toxic relationships with several women and cultivated a reputation as a highly volatile member of the show. The drama that circulates him has also instilled an endless curiosity in the audiences. They understandably want the latest updates on his love life. As reports suggest, he has been involved with ‘Dash Dolls’ star Malika Haqq, Khloe’s Kardashian’s close friend.

The actress is most notably known for her role in the 2006 film ‘ATL.’ Her relationship history likewise is a long list of famous men that have been a matter of public interest for a long time. Hence, we have collected the latest updates about Ronnie and Malika’s relationship. They were contestants of the second season of ‘Famously Single.’ So in case you’re curious to know what has been brewing between them, we have you covered!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Malika Haqq’s Famously Single Journey

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Malika Haqq first met on the set of the reality show ‘Famously Single.’ Season 2 featured eight celebrities with relationship problems. They all lived together, and that is how Ronnie and Malika got along. They revealed that they had an instant connection over common topics and developed a strong friendship. It soon turned into a mutual romance, as per a statement made on December 9, 2017. They supported each other throughout the tough times that took a toll on everyone in the show.

Coaching experts in ‘Famously Single’ advised Ronnie and Malika to meet new partners, but they ended up warming up to each other instead. They admitted that even their friends were supportive of their relationship. The news was confirmed by Ronnie himself around the first week of December 2016 through a picture he posted on social media. The ‘Jersey Shore’ fame is seen to be kissing Haqq in the picture against a beautiful sunset.

However, as time progressed, the couple began to experience roadblocks in their relationship. According to Malika, their incompatible star signs are also a fair indication of their relationship not working out in the future. In addition, she said that they “are really, truly opposites.” A part of it is attributed to his love language, which is “very aggressive. It’s verbally aggressive, it’s physically aggressive. It’s just the way he expresses himself.” So what happened to them thereafter? If you want to know whether they remained a couple, here is an update for you!

Are Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Malika Haqq Still Together?

Unfortunately, Ronnie and Malika are not together anymore. The pair broke it off after two months of dating, seemingly in January or February 2017. Despite the emotional turbulence that consumed their relationship, they decided to stay friends. They still seem to be on good terms.

According to Malika, she and Ronnie were opposites who gravitated towards each other. However, both of them look for security blankets in situations, so their love for each other happened to shield them from the harshness of reality. Although it worked for them temporarily, It couldn’t survive the test of time. Malika also revealed that the biggest drawback in the relationship was the difference in their backgrounds. Her world clashed with his that mainly revolved around ‘Jersey Shore.’ After the breakup, they both continued to talk to each other.

Malika also revealed that she is on good terms with Ronnie. As of now, she seems to be single and concentrating on her two-year-old son, Ace. On the other hand, Ronnie is engaged to Saffire Matos.

