Are Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe From Couples Retreat Still Together?

Fans were ecstatic when they learned that Ronnie DeVoe would appear alongside his wife, Shamari, on season 3 of MTV’s ‘Couple’s Retreat.’ While Ronnie, a famous rapper, is known best for being a part of the R&B group New Edition, he, along with two of his band members, formed Bell Biv DeVoe after the previous group broke up in 1990. However, New Edition got back together since then and earned massive popularity in their recent Legacy tour. On the other hand, Shamari is also pretty famous in the music industry as she was a part of the R&B girls’ group Blaque. Moreover, Shamari also earned a lot of popularity as a TV personality, known best for her appearance on ‘Real Housewives of Atalanta’ season 11. Although Ronnie and Shamari have been married for over fifteen years, fans are eager to find out if they are still together. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Shamari and Ronnie’s Couple’s Retreat Journey

Shamari and Ronnie met for the first time at the Janet Jackson Icon afterpart in 2001, and the former later mentioned that it was almost love at first sight for him. Although he tried to initiate a conversation during the party, Shamari did not seem interested initially. However, the two met officially after the part and soon realized they had much in common. Hence, it did not take long for the pair to get comfortable with each other, and they began dating shortly after.

Shamari and Ronnie had a wonderful time with each other in the initial years of their relationship, and the latter eventually popped the all-important question. Naturally, Shamari was only too delighted to give her consent, and the pair tied the knot in 2006. Following the wedding, the couple settled down peacefully and looked forward to building a life together.

Unfortunately, Shamari and Ronnie’s connection deteriorated in 2011, as the two found it difficult to stay with each other. Sources claim that Shamari then suggested exploring an open marriage in order to save their relationship. An open marriage allowed the pair to date other people, and while Shamari explored relationships with two other girls, she claimed that her husband chose to sleep with several others. Although her claim was never substantiated, reports mention that Shamari herself ended their open relationship a year and a half later before convincing Ronnie to become exclusive once again.

Since then, Ronnie and Shamari have grown closer than ever, and they even welcomed their twin boys, Ronald III and Roman Elijah, into this world in 2017. Interestingly, Shamari later mentioned that the birth of their children was one of the best moments in their relationship, as it brought them together as parents. On top of it, the pair even started their own music venture, Me & Mari, and released their first single in 2018.

When Shamari was given an opportunity to appear on MTV’s ‘Couple Retreat,’ she realized that she and her husband could help other couples by becoming a part of the show. However, once on the show, the couple witnessed their old fears resurfacing and then even got into several altercations in front of the camera. Yet, the series eventually helped them bury their issues, and the two were determined to make things right once filming wrapped.

Are Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe Still Together?

Yes, we are happy to report that Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe are together and still going strong. While their connection was strengthened with the birth of their twin sons, MTV’s ‘Couples Retreat’ helped them realize the underlying issues in their relationship, which the two have since been able to fix. At present, Ronnie and Shamari remain each other’s most significant supporters, with the latter even attending every single New Edition concert.

Shamari even spoke about her closeness with Ronnie in an adorable Instagram post, where she wrote, “Well… no surprise here but #NewEdition been killing it on their Legacy Tour! I ain’t ashamed to say that I’m a fan in the audience (doing the choreography, singing all the lyrics) but the plot twist is I get to take @bigrondevoe home when he gets off stage!” On the other hand, Ronnie often uploads pictures of memories they have made as a family and is an extremely devoted father. It is incredibly heartwarming to witness the couple live their best lives, and we wish the family the very best for the years to come.

