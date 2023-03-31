Are Samie and Tom From Love Island UK Still Together?

While ‘Love Island‘ brings together a group of singles and has them live in a villa without any outside contact, contestants are required to have a partner at all times to survive. While pairs can be formed based on love, friendship, or convenience, anyone without a partner after a recoupling ceremony is immediately eliminated. Furthermore, couples are also sent home based on public votes, and the last pair standing gets to win the whole thing.

Season 9 of ‘Love Island UK’ introduced Samie Elishi and Tom Clare, who came onto the show to find the love of their dreams. Since Samie was a late addition, Tom explored other connections until he fell hard for his perfect partner. Well, with the season now behind us, let’s dive in and find out if Samie and Tom are still together, shall we?

Tom and Samie’s Love Island UK Journey

Since Tom was a participant in ‘Love Island UK’ from day one, he was pretty excited to discover whom he was compatible with. Hence, after the initial mixer, he developed a connection with Zara Lackenby-Brown and coupled up with her during the second recoupling ceremony. However, by the fourth recoupling ceremony, Tom had moved on to Ellie Spence while Samie made her way into the villa. Interestingly, Tom and Samie did not realize their mutual attraction immediately, as the former was interested in seeing how he felt about Ellie. Thus, Samie took her pick from the available singles and decided to couple up with Kai Fagan. Yet, none of these connections were satisfactory, and the two realized what they were missing once they got to meet face-to-face.

While Tom and Samie appeared to share a mutual interest in each other since their first meeting, the pair were astonished to discover the things they had in common. Apart from having similar goals and desires, their wavelengths were a perfect match, which helped them connect on a deeper level. Thus, once Tom and Samie realized that exploring other connections would be futile, they coupled up during the 5th ceremony and remained exclusive since then. To everyone’s surprise, their relationship even survived the Casa Amor event, and the two entered the final as a couple before ending in third place.

Are Tom Clare and Samie Elishi Still Together?

Once filming for ‘Love Island UK’ season 9 wrapped, Tom and Samie returned to their everyday lives. However, they looked pretty excited in their exit interview and indicated they were enthusiastic about building a life together. Readers would be surprised to know that the two hadn’t made their relationship official by the time filming ended. However, Tom insisted that he would soon ask Samie to be his girlfriend, and fans believed they were in it for the long run. Besides, they even had a spectacular homecoming as their loved ones decorated a whole house and gave them a warm welcome.

At present, Samie resides in London, where she earns a living as a senior estate agent coordinator, while Tom is a native of Skelmersdale, Lancashire, who plays soccer for the non-league side Macclesfield FC. Nevertheless, soon after filming commenced, Tom invited Samie to his hometown and showed her around before introducing her to his friends and family. From the looks of it, Samie enjoyed her trip in Lancashire as she shared the memories they made together on social media and even called Tom her “favorite person.” Moreover, we are happy to report that even Tom’s mother seemed pretty fond of Samie and could not wait to know her better. It is genuinely heartwarming to witness Tom and Samie’s blossoming relationship, and we wish them the best for the years to come.

