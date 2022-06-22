Are Sunny and Carl From Snowflake Mountain Still Friends?

Netflix’s ‘Snowflake Mountain‘ is quite a thrilling survival reality show as it takes a group of wealthy and spoilt young adults and transports them to a survival camp in the middle of nowhere. Interestingly, the participants are sent to the camp by their parents, who are exasperated by the spoilt behavior. However, initially, the 20-somethings have no idea about the reality and believe they are about to take part in a luxurious reality show. However, once the truth dawns on them, there is no escape, although the one showing the most development is offered a massive cash prize.

Sunny Malik and Carl Lariviere struck up a close friendship right from day one of the show. Interestingly, they have pretty contradicting personalities, but their connection survived all odds, making fans question if they are still friends. Let’s find out, shall we?

Sunny Malik and Carl Lariviere’s Snowflake Mountain Journey

Sunny and Carl with quite different in their approach to ‘Snowflake Mountain.’ While Carl tried to ace all challenges and pushed himself above everyone else using his athletic prowess, Sunny focused on the group as a whole and was more about uplifting everyone than just rooting for himself. However, with time, Sunny’s team spirit and enthusiasm rubbed off on Carl, and together they made a pretty powerful team.

Interestingly, when Carl and Sunny talked about their pasts, fans noticed several similarities, including how both had a promising future and were once brilliant students. However, while Carl lost himself in lavish parties, fell behind on his studies, and suddenly decided to drop out of school, Sunny chose an easy subject in college and unfortunately lost his hold on life. However, both seemed pretty committed to bring their life back on track and were interested in taking full advantage of the opportunity handed to them.

As the season progressed, fans witnessed how several of the contestants reached their breaking point and decided to return home without putting up a fight. However, Carl and Sunny refused to look back and carried on with a steely determination. Moreover, they were each other’s most significant support, and it was refreshing to see the evolution of such a friendship. Ultimately, both contestants reached the final mountain climbing challenge, although Carl began raging midway and ended up dislocating his arm and knee. On the other hand, Sunny managed to bear the challenge and ended the season as the runner-up.

Are Sunny Malik and Carl Lariviere Still Friends?

Once filming wrapped, Sunny took control of his life and moved into an apartment all by himself. He even busied himself with creating a podcast as well as a documentary and has also been a vocal social media activist. On the other hand, Carl seemed committed to the grind for a better life and has since worked with several high-profile brands as a model.

Sunny and Carl’s outstanding connection on the show made people believe it would last the test of time, and we are happy to report that the reality stars are still friends. Although Carl is currently based in Los Angeles, while Sunny resides in Pennsylvania, they have kept in touch over social media and often interact with each other in public. Moreover, the friends are also quite affectionate towards each other as Sunny gave Carl the nickname “Big Carlito.”

