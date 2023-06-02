Are Tamra and Eddie From RHOC Still Together?

Bravo TV’s ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ — commonly referred to as ‘RHOC’— has retained the interest of viewers for almost 16 years and is still a popular show. Since its debut in March 2006, it centers on the private, social, and professional lifestyles of a group of wealthy women living in Orange County, California. The show provides some really dramatic and enjoyable entertainment that is the ideal guilty pleasure for fans of reality shows. Over the course of 16 seasons, it has featured some fascinating individuals whose rich and dramatic lives have kept the viewers interested for so long.

Tamara Judge, who appeared on the show from season 3, is one such Orange County housewife. Her affluent yet gentle personality and her eventual relationship with Eddie Judge made her fans even wish for their return on the show for the later seasons. Now that they have been away from the show for so long, viewers must be wondering about the current status of their relationship and their whereabouts. If you’re curious to know about them, too, we’ve got your back. Here’s what we found out!

Tamra and Eddie’s RHOC Journey

Tamra made her debut on ‘RHOC’ in Season 3, while she was going through a divorce from her first husband, Simon Barney. She quickly became known for her outspoken personality and her desire to live life to the fullest. Eddie, who was a fitness enthusiast, made occasional appearances in the early seasons. Tamra and Eddie’s romantic relationship blossomed during Tamra’s tenure on the show. In season 7, viewers witnessed their courtship, engagement, and eventual wedding. Their marriage took place in June 2013 and was showcased in a spin-off series called ‘Tamra’s OC Wedding.’

In season 9, Tamra opened up about Eddie’s health struggles. He was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that required medical attention. The couple faced this challenge together and remained committed to supporting each other throughout the journey. Tamra and Eddie ventured into the fitness industry together. They opened a gym called CUT Fitness in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, which was featured prominently on the show. The gym became a focal point for their storyline, allowing viewers to see their shared passion for health and wellness.

Tamra expressed her desire to focus on her family and personal life. Eddie, who was not an official cast member, also stepped away from the reality TV spotlight. They also shut down their studio in 2022. After nearly a decade in business, the couple announced the closure, marking the end of an era for them. Tamra expressed her disappointment during an episode of the ‘Two Ts in a Pod’ podcast, where she delved deeper into the emotional journey behind this decision.

While their time on RHOC showcased both the ups and downs of their relationship, they have remained dedicated to each other and their shared goals. Did her return to ‘RHOC’ in season 17 hint at trouble in paradise, or are Tamra and Eddie still the lovebirds we know them to be?

Are Tamra and Eddie Still Together?

Tamra and Eddie are still deeply in love with other and are happily married to each other. However, Tamra made the difficult decision to close down their beloved fitness studio, CUT Fitness, which drove their relationship. After nearly a decade in business, the couple announced the closure, marking the end of an era for them. Reflecting on their professional and romantic journey, Tamra opened up about the challenges they faced and the weight of letting go of their Orange County fitness venture. Despite the sadness surrounding the closure, Tamra remains hopeful for the future and the opportunities that lie ahead.

While talking about her current relationship status with Eddie, Tamara said, “We’re best friends.” She said, “We do a lot together and we have a lot of fun. Work out together. Cook together. We’re going dirt bike riding together right now.” She continues, “We have a lot of the same interests. He doesn’t bug me yet. He’s a keeper.” Tamra and Eddie are the founders of Vena CBD, a popular CBD brand, and Tamra is the host of the iHeartRadio podcast ‘Two Ts in a Pod.’ The two have been together for more than a decade, and we wish them a lifetime of happiness.

Read More: Where is The Real Housewives of Orange County Filmed?