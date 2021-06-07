A spin-off show of the much-loved show ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette’ borrows the same formula from its parent show. Each season features a bachelorette who is generally selected from previous participants of ‘The Bachelor.’ Through the show, the bachelorette meets 25 eligible bachelors, one of whom could become a possible love interest. After a due elimination process, the last two bachelors are asked to propose to the bachelorette, who in turn can either choose one or reject both.

Tayshia Adams first appeared in ‘The Bachelor’ season 23 before participating in season 6 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ In season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Tayshia took over from Clare Crawley and was tasked with choosing a romantic interest for her. Through the competition, Tayshia accepted Zac Clark’s proposal and ended the season with the couple’s engagement. With Tayshia coming back to host season 17, fans are curious to know where she and Zac stand as of the present. Let’s find out, shall we?

Tayshia and Zac: The Bachelorette Journey

Tayshia first appeared on ‘The Bachelorette’ when she replaced Clare Crawley, who exited just 14 days after the start of the show. Though Tayshia was matched to multiple men during her tenure on the show, her connection to Zac Clark was unmistakable. They instantly became a fan-favorite duo during their first meeting because of their brilliant onscreen chemistry. During the show, Zac and Tayshia got quite close to each other and seemed comfortable in each other’s company. During their date, the couple decided to do a photoshoot dressed up as a married couple wherein they modeled several tuxedos and gowns together. The adorable date had them looking like a proper married couple, which suggested that Zac might be a favorite to win that season.

Moreover, Zac and Tayshia took another step in the right direction when Zac disclosed his dark past to her. In the past, Zac had battled addiction and had even managed to defeat and rise above it. His revealing this to Tyashia further cemented their trust and even earned Zac a “rose.” The couple went on another adorable date when Zac took Tayshia to La Quinta in order to give her a taste of New York City. The speculations about the couple getting together came true on the final day when Zac bent his knee and proposed to Tayshia. In a heartfelt speech, he expressed his love for her, which Tayshia accepted. Thus, the season ended with the engagement of the lovely couple.

Are Tayshia and Zac Still Together?

Yes! We are happy to report that Zac and Tayshia are still together. Although the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic denied the couple an “After the Final Rose” segment where they could’ve updated fans about their relationship, news soon spread about them being together post-filming. People and the US Weekly reported that the couple was happy together, and Zac even spent the 2020 Christmas Holidays with Tayshia’s family.

Tayshia’s family quickly took to Zac and accepted him into the fold. Zac, too had nothing but praises for his fiancée’s loved ones when he said, “I’m just so grateful that they’re a part of my life. And it’s no mistake that Tayshia is a by-product of that family because they’re just really good people.” Moreover, Tayshia even posted a picture of her whole family on December 26, 2020, where she called Zac her fiancé.

In 2021, their relationship blossomed further as Tayshia visited New York City and had a wonderful time with Zac. Even with the couple celebrating Valentine’s Day together and posting adorable updates, speculations arose about the duo’s supposed breakup. The reason behind the assumption was the absence of Tayshia’s engagement ring from a few of her photos. Disturbed by the rumors, the couple decided to address them head-on. Through an Instagram story, Tayshia squashed all rumors about their alleged breakup and mentioned that the ring was missing as it was being resized.

In May 2021, Tayshia decided to address the numerous questions about their marriage and said, “We’re doing great, we’re doing well. Any wedding planning? No, not really. I’m really just trying to enjoy New York. And I think that’s where our energy is just because, I don’t know, we just want to enjoy each other. Really, that’s what it is. Engagements are supposed to be fun as well, so we’re just making the most of it.” She also spoke about how the couple will get to interact more with Zac’s family with the Covid-19 restrictions finally getting relaxed. The couple seems to be in New York as of the present and is having a great time. Their heartfelt posts on social media stand as a testimony to their undying love. It is exquisite to witness love in its purest form, and we wish nothing but happiness for the couple in the coming days.

