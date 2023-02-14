Are Terry and Tonesa From BMF Still Together?

Black Mafia Family was a drug trafficking and money laundering organization in Southwest Detroit. Creator Randy Huggins drew inspiration from the mafia group for his series with an eponymous title. In the show, the character of Makisha is loosely based on Tonesa Welch, the first lady of BMF. She married Terry Flenory, a drug dealer, and investor. Terry was later imprisoned for 30 years, and Tonesa was jailed for four years for money laundering. The duo seemed a perfect Bonnie and Clyde couple, but what’s going on with them right now?

Terry and Tonesa’s BMF Journey

In the series, Markisha is the wife of a drug dealer, and he’s on good terms with Meech and Terry. She observes Terry and feels that he has a sense of purpose that could serve both of them for the better. After a fight breaks out between Kwamé and Terry, Markisha intervenes to stop the fight for good.

The duo initially starts as friends, and Markisha is confident that a romance will blossom between the two. She made less frequent appearances on the show. Such as episode 2 of season 2, titled “Family Business,” where Terry is trying to launch his car-ride business.

In the third episode, “Devil’s Night,” you’ll see her again while Terry confronts ruthless gangsters for his business idea. However, Tonesa isn’t pleased with Markisha’s character for several reasons.

Are Terry and Tonesa Still Together?

No, Terry and Tonesa are no longer together. Their relationship ended long ago, and they had no chance to rekindle their romance after both of them were convicted. However, the reasons behind their fallout remain unstated.

She was pregnant at 19 and had her first child with her high school sweetheart (now ex). Later, she was also in an abusive relationship with a drug dealer named Harold. She was beaten and kicked out of the house by him. One day, she stabbed him out of spite (on his shoulder), which led to her imprisonment.

According to Tonesa, the writers got many of their facts wrong. She voiced her opinion about the writers showcasing her as a pedophile in the show. She wrote, “WTF, who wrote this part of the Story? Terri 17 I’m 26 years my Husband a king pen, but I’m having sex with a 17-year-old who’s supposedly still in high school. So before Terri goes on the run, he comes to my job; it’s close for the day. We sneak into the janitor’s room and have sex. I guess he’s too young to have an apartment. He’s still in high school or lives with his parents. I guess they have Markisha looking like a pedophile.”

She continued, “If This was reverse and Markisha was 17 years old, y’all be trying to put him in jail. Why are they portraying this role like this? Omg Randy Huggins this is sad. I never kissed this man until he was 25 years old. This is crazy. This is what happens when you hire the wrong representative.”

She also said that she doesn’t agree with the timeline and character traits of Markisha’s character. Tonesa called out the creators for pretending that Markisha’s character is not based on her but also for how obvious they made it show that it was indeed her.

In another post, she talks about how the creators crafted stories for Terry and Meech’s characters but didn’t do the same for her. According to her, they’ve exploited her trauma and abuse story, which she worked extremely hard to leave behind in the past.

As per reports, she was Terry’s first wife, but the two do not follow each other’s official Instagram accounts, so perhaps they’ve left their relationship in the past. The duo is focused on reforming their thoughts and repenting for their actions. Tonesa has a diverse portfolio as Exec Producer, Bland Influencer, and Prison reformer. On the other hand, Terry seems to be in a much more relaxed state, where he’s taking life one day at a time.

