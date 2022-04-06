Are The Ultimatum’s Randall and Madlyn Still Dating?

‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ brings together six committed couples who are yet to get engaged. Each pair has a partner who gives their significant others an ultimatum to marry or separate within eight weeks. However, during the eight weeks, each participant is allowed to choose a potential partner from any of the other couples in order to get a taste of a different life.

While Shanique Imari gave an ultimatum to her boyfriend, Randall Griffin, in season 1 of the show, he decided to pair up with Colby Kiss’s girlfriend, Madlyn Ballatori. Interestingly, the couple showed a lot of promise and warmed up to each other pretty soon. However, with the season now at an end, we decided to jump in and find out if Randall is still dating Madlyn.

Randall and Madlyn’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Journey

Although Randall and his girlfriend, Shanique, had been together for over a year, he always tried to delay their engagement by claiming that they needed better financial stability. However, Shanique was quite exasperated at Randall’s delay, and hence, she issued an ultimatum, asking him to make up his mind while undergoing the eight-week experiment. On the other hand, Madlyn’s boyfriend, Colby, did propose to her, but she was pretty unsure about choosing him as a life partner. Madlyn mentioned that she did not believe in the concept of a single partner for life and wanted to see what choices she had before settling down once and for all. This made Colby issue her an ultimatum, and the two found themselves taking part in the show’s experiment.

Madlyn and Randall seemed to connect during their first meeting and appeared quite comfortable with each other. Randall soon realized that his relationship with Shanique was quite suffocating, whereas Madlyn gave him enough space to express himself. Similarly, Madlyn found herself getting attracted both physically and mentally as she connected on a deeper level with her potential partner. Although the couple’s chemistry and understanding were indeed outstanding, Madlyn truly understood Randall’s worth when he charmed his family and made himself appear better than Colby. Madlyn’s family began asking her to dump Colby in favor of Randall, and Madlyn, too, began harboring similar thoughts. However, not all was well between the two, as Randall treated Madlyn more like her equal, whereas Colby gave her a queen’s treatment. This made her feel like something was missing between her and Randall, which would keep them from forming a perfect relationship. Nevertheless, on the flip side, Colby often blamed Madlyn for his own mistakes, which seemed to be a huge red flag.

Are Randall Griffin and Madlyn Ballatori Still Dating?

As the season rolled on, Madlyn found it even more difficult to choose between Randall and Colby. The decision had her in a complete dilemma, and no matter what Madlyn did, she kept coming up with new lists of pros and cons for both of her prospective partners. When Madlyn finally returned to Colby after spending a few weeks with Randall, she realized that what she had with her boyfriend was special. Colby gave her much more attention and always seemed to put her on a pedestal which she liked. However, the couple was prone to frequent altercations, and Colby even had a habit of throwing blame around without any reason. Thus, once the end of the experiment drew close, we witnessed Madlyn deciding to give Randall more preference over Colby.

Randall and Madlyn are pretty private about their personal lives, yet, recent developments hint at them being on friendly terms as they follow one another on Instagram and even like each other’s pictures. Although the couple not interacting on social media raised doubts about their togetherness, the bond that Randall and Madlyn shared on the show was nothing short of remarkable. From what we believe, such a bond takes quite a lot of time to die out, and hence, from the looks of it, Randall and Madlyn might still be dating each other at present.

