Are The Ultimatum’s April and Colby Still Dating?

How difficult is it to witness one’s partner living with someone else? Are eight weeks enough to change one’s mind about getting engaged? Netflix ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ tries to answer such questions through its interesting premise. The show brings together six committed couples, each containing one partner who has issued an ultimatum to their better half, forcing them to get married or separate within eight weeks. However, during the decision period, each participant is allowed to choose a second potential partner from any of the other couples in order to put their commitment to the test.

Colby Kiss had been dating Madlyn Ballatori for over a year. Yet, she seemed unsure about their union, which forced Colby to issue her an ultimatum in season 1 of the show. Similarly, April Marie issued an ultimatum to her boyfriend, Jake Cunningham, when he mentioned that he was not ready for marriage. However, once Colby and April met on the show, they seemed pretty comfortable with each other, making fans wonder if they are still dating. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Colby and April’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Journey

Although Colby appeared quite dedicated to his girlfriend, Madlyn Ballatori, and was ready to propose, she was unsure if settling down would be a good idea. Madlyn refused to believe in the concept of a single partner for life, and hence, Colby issued her an ultimatum of taking a decision within eight weeks. On the other hand, April was looking forward to settling down and starting a family with her boyfriend, Jake Cunningham. However, Jake mentioned that he was still willing to explore new things and get more financially stable before settling down. Such a mindset scared April, who brought him into the experiment hoping for a proposal.

Interestingly, both April and Colby seemed quite open to the experiment and were quick to take to each other. April later hinted that her first choice was not Colby, yet she made do with what fate had in store, and the couple decided not to let such an opportunity go to waste. Although the two appeared extremely comfortable and built up a beautiful friendship, the lack of a romantic connection was pretty apparent. April kept pining for her boyfriend, Jake, and at one point, it seemed like she would choose to get out of the experiment.

However, once April got the opportunity to go back to Jake, she realized that he was not the same person as before. During the experiment, Jake had met Rae, with whom he developed an incredible bond. Going back to April from Rae proved quite challenging, and April, too, felt disappointed and dejected at not being able to give her partner what he wanted. Thus, with no one else to fall back on, April seemed quite lost, and her fate remained in the balance until the last day.

Are Colby Kiss and April Marie Still Dating?

Although April and Colby began a wonderful friendship while on the show, their relationship lacked the spark. Besides, April was desperate to go back to Jake and was not able to give the experiment a proper try. However, her relationship with Jake seemingly fell apart, as he expressed strong feelings for Rae and is also not following April on any social media at present.

The supposed failed relationship raised hopes about April and Colby, but with no romantic connection between the two, they are unlikely to still be dating. Nevertheless, from the looks of it, April has maintained an amicable relationship as she still follows Colby on Instagram.

