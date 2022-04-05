Where is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Filmed?

It’s absolutely undeniable that Netflix has raised the bar of unscripted entertainment over the years, with dating shows now being considered its forte. After all, whether it be ‘Dating Around,’ ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ or ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,’ the global streamer has essentially released one smash hit after another. The latter, in particular, is quite unique because it follows the complex journey of already established couples trying to understand if they’re ready to take the next step or not.

In other words, ‘The Ultimatum’ revolves around six couples on the verge of promising forever — one partner is ready for marriage, and the other knows they’re not sure. A final notice is thus issued, leading them to enter an experiment where they date amongst themselves, choose a new partner, and step into a “trial marriage” to recognize their possible futures. The participants actually go on about their daily lives in their vibrant base city during this period while deciding whether to commit or move on. So, let’s find out the details of where this Netflix production is lensed.

The Ultimatum Filming Locations

‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ is filmed in the city of Austin in Texas. Since the show comes from the creators of ‘Love is Blind,’ it’s no surprise that not only do Nick and Vanessa Lachey serve as the hosts but also that the series is set in a single city.

The normality of the 2020 show is what made it stand out at first, and that’s what ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ does as well. That, combined with the perfect blend of drama, romance, tears, and laughter, is what makes the show’s future quite promising. With that being said, let us take you through the details of the places that feature in the first season of the reality show.

Austin, Texas

The primary filming location of ‘The Ultimatum’ is clearly the hotel where the couples spend most of their time — Austin Marriott Downtown at 304 East Cesar Chavez Street. This four-star establishment (having almost every amenity you can imagine) is just about 300 meters away from the Austin Convention Center and within walking distance from the renowned 6th Street. Apart from that, some other places the show utilizes as production spots are local eateries or bars such as Patrizi’s on Manor Road as well as Moontower Saloon on Menchaca Road, among others.

One of the main reasons the Netflix original likely chose Austin as its base – aside from the fact that it is simply beautiful – could be that it’s mostly full of acceptance and diversity. That much is evident in the streamer’s ‘Twentysomethings‘ season 1 as well. Some other shows that have taken advantage of this wonderous area for filming purposes are ‘The Leftovers’ (2014–2017), ‘Fear the Walking Dead‘ (2015– ), ‘9-1-1: Lone Star‘ (2020– ), and ‘Walker‘ (2021– ). Even parts of ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 1’ (2003) and ‘Bird Box‘ (2018) are shot in the city.

