Are The Ultimatum’s Shanique and Zay Still Dating?

Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ focuses on six couples, with each having a partner who wants to walk down the aisle as soon as possible. Hence, the partners willing to settle down issue an ultimatum to their significant others, forcing them to marry or move on within a span of eight weeks. However, the show takes things further by introducing the concept of trial marriages, wherein each participant can choose a different partner from among the couples in order to put their commitment to the test.

When Randall Griffin blamed his financial condition for not proposing to Shanique Imari, she issued him an ultimatum in season one of the show. However, when the time for trial marriages came by, Shanique found herself gravitating toward Zay Wilson, who was also under an ultimatum issued by his girlfriend, Rae. Nevertheless, with the cameras now turned away, fans are curious to know if Zay and Shanique’s coupling stood the test of time. Let’s find out, shall we?

Shanique and Zay’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Journey

After dating for one and a half years, Shanique was ready to settle down with her boyfriend, Randall. She even expressed her desire to marry and start a family as soon as possible. However, Randall kept stalling her plans under the excuse of financial instability, which coerced Shanique to issue him an ultimatum. Similarly, Zay and Rae were have been sweethearts since college, and Rae mentioned that she was confident about spending the rest of her life with her boyfriend. However, Zay claimed that he was too young to settle down and instead expressed a desire to explore life, which led to the couple appearing on the show.

Interestingly, Shanique’s parents weren’t very encouraging of the experiment, and her mother even mentioned that she shouldn’t have to force a man to marry her. However, Zay seemed quite comfortable with Shanique’s family and even talked to them about his past problems, thus winning their approval. On the other hand, after spending some time with Zay, Shanique understood what was missing from her life and began having second thoughts about going back to Randall. Besides, she even realized that she had a lot in common with Zay, which further strengthened their bond. However, things began going downhill once Zay returned to stay with Rae. The pair often resorted to altercations, and soon enough, Shanique understood that Rae was not wrong in her arguments. Unfortunately, Shanique taking Rae’s side did not sit well with Zay, who felt the women were teaming up against him.

Are Shanique Imari and Zay Wilson Still Together?

Unfortunately, it seemed like both Zay and Shanique’s original relationships failed as neither of their partners felt satisfied with them after the experiment. While Rae was quite apprehensive of Zay’s behavior and the way he handled his rage, Randall seemed quite taken with Madlyn and appeared to give her preference over Shanique.

On the other hand, it is pretty unlikely for Shanique and Zay to date at present as they did not bid farewell on amicable terms. Zay was irritated at Shanique when she supported Rae over him, and the couple does not follow each other on Instagram, further proving their distance.

Read More: Are The Ultimatum’s Rae and Jake Still Dating?