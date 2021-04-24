’90 Day Fiancé’ exposes viewers to a wonderful and eclectic mix of culture, ethnicity, and lifestyle as it follows the stories of US citizens who are engaged to an overseas partner. Generally, in ‘90 Day Fiancé,’ it is the foreign national who comes over to the US on a K-1 visa and is given a total of three months to marry their partner. The series got popular and gave way to numerous spin-offs, including’ 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.’

In this spin-off, roles are reversed as it is the US citizen who makes the overseas journey to meet their betrothed in their native country. Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith shared their story in season 1 of the show. Tiffany, a single mother from Maryland, got acquainted with and fell for Ronald, a South African native. With Tiffany’s fear of leaving her son behind and Ronald’s past criminal record, there always remained a question about the couple’s future. Let’s find out if Tiffany and Ronald are still together, shall we?

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith: 90 Day Fiancé Journey

Tiffany met Ronald while she was on holiday in his native country of South Africa. They immediately took a liking to each other and before long began dating. The couple were delighted in each other’s company and decided to get engaged shortly after. Tiffany said that the first cracks appeared in their relationship when Ronald mentioned his previous gambling habit after their engagement. This worried Tiffany as she also had a child from a previous relationship to look after. Still, the couple got over the initial bump and made arrangements for their marriage.

Ronald was having trouble gaining a visa to the US because he had run into trouble with the law in the past and had built up a criminal record. Tiffany then decided that she would travel to South Africa to get married to her fiancé. Tiffany took her son, Daniel, and went over to South Africa, where the couple got married in a beautiful ceremony.

Initially, they had a happy married life, and Tiffany got pregnant with their child. Wishing not to give birth in a foreign country and worried about Daniel’s safety, Tiffany then moved over to the United States without Ronald, who still had trouble getting a visa. In July 2019, their daughter Carly Rose was born in the United States, and Tiffany applied for Ronald’s spousal visa to make it possible for him to come to the United States.

Are Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith Still Together?

Fans rooting for this couple can feel relieved as Tiffany and Ronald are still together as of the present. After the few initial bumps in their relationship, the couple hit a significant hurdle when they were forced to endure a long-distance relationship. After Carly Rose was born in July 2019, things seemed to be getting back to normal. Yet, in a twist of fate, no one predicted, their relationship came to a sudden halt in January 2020.

In January, Tiffany suddenly announced that the couple has decided to separate. In an Instagram story, she explained how separating would be the best decision for both of them as of that moment. Immediately after this announcement, speculations arose that Ronald might have fallen back on his old gambling habits, which led to the separation. Not wanting Tiffany to have the last word, Ronald put up a now-deleted post on Instagram where he accused Tiffany of cheating and informed his followers that he would be filing for divorce.

It seemed like the couple was heading towards an inevitable separation. Yet, just two months after announcing their split, the couple took to social media and announced that they were not giving up on each other and would try to work things out. Their dedication towards each other was wonderfully depicted in an Instagram story Tiffany posted that read, “I’m sorry everything was so public when things got really bad, we both regret doing that and feel quite embarrassed… We both hope to fight for our marriage and spend the rest of our lives together.”



The Covid-19 lockdown was especially tough for the couple as they were forced to stay in quarantine in their separate countries and be in a long-distance marriage. In December 2020, Tiffany, along with Daniel and Carly Rose, traveled to South Africa to spend the holidays with Ronald. Ever since their reconciliation, the couple seems extremely happy in their married life and often shares their love and admiration for each other with their social media followers.

Tiffany and the children seem to have stayed on in South Africa with Ronald as of the present. To show her commitment to her husband, Tiffany included her husband’s surname in her name on Instagram and also announced that they have filed for Ronald’s spousal visa again though it might take some time to get processed because of the pandemic.

