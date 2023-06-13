Are Vanessa Valente and Roberto Mal From Temptation Island Still Together?

Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, USA Network’s ‘Temptation Island’ is a dating series that first premiered on Fox in 2001 and ran for three seasons. It was again relaunched by USA Network in 2019 and has certainly gained back its popularity and then some. In the fifth season to be released on the latter network, the public is introduced to several new couples, including Vanessa Valente and Roberto Mal, whose story has made them a popular topic of discussion among the audience. If you are curious about the pair’s present relationship status, worry not because we have your back!

Vanessa Valente and Roberto Mal’s Journey Together

The start of Vanessa and Roberto’s journey together was certainly not conventional, and the two have set on breaking expectations ever since. They met each other in Qatar for the very first time at a Lounge on Latin night and indulged in what they thought was a one-night stand. However, things quickly turned around, and the two were soon in a serious relationship with each other. Like most couples out there, this particular pair has also had their fair share of troubles to counter.

One of the biggest concerns for Vanessa and Roberto is their decade-long age gap, with them entering the show when the former was 34 while the latter was 24. As a divorcee, Vanessa did not want to continue dating without the prospect of marriage and wanted surety that her boyfriend would be ready for the same in the near future. Meanwhile, the younger of the two still seemed unsure about their future together and did not share the same enthusiasm for marriage. He also pointed out that Vanessa often gets irritated at him.

“I’ll sneeze, and she’ll be like, ‘Shut up.’ Oh, sorry for being a human being, watch out if you sneeze around her, you might just get cursed out,” Roberto explained. Meanwhile, Vanessa shared her lack of trust in Roberto’s fidelity, stating that he might get swayed if he met a Latina woman with “a big butt.” In order to truly explore the validity of their relationship and see just how loyal they are to each other, the two decided to partake in ‘Temptation Island.’ However, as one might expect from the USA Network show, things are not always smooth, and there were many obstacles that posed a threat to their very existence as a couple.

Are Vanessa Valente and Roberto Mal Still Together?

As of writing, neither Vanessa nor Roberto has shared any updates regarding the current relationship status. The two are absent from each other’s following lists and do not seem to have much public communication on social media. Considering these factors, it is possible that the two may not be in a relationship with each other, especially given the romantic woes that they already had when they entered the show. Whether or not their relationship was able to weather the storm that is ‘Temptation Island’ remains to be seen.

That being said, both Vanessa and Roberto seem to be doing well for themselves and have been happily promoting the show. The former works as a procurement manager and is always up for a good time. She also makes sure to keep her social media fans updated about the events in her life through various photographs. Meanwhile, Roberto is a nursing student and is proud of his status as a US Armed Forces veteran. We wish the reality TV stars the best in their lives and hope they achieve both their romantic and professional dreams.

Read More: Are Kaitlin Tufts and Hall Toledano From Temptation Island Still Together?