‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ follows the crew of a 150-foot luxury yacht as they balance personal and professional lives while traveling through the picturesque Mediterranean. Wes Walton and Malia White first appeared on season 2 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ where their love triangle, involving Adam Glick, became one of the focal points in the season. However, the pair were able to work out their differences and finally ended up together during their time on the yacht. With cameras now turned away from the crew, fans are eager to know if Wes and Malia stood the test of time. Well, we come bearing answers!

Wes Walton and Malia White: Below Deck Mediterranean Journey

Wes Walton, a bosun, met deckhand (later lead deckhand) Malia White while working on the luxury yacht in season 2 of the show. The two soon took to each other and struck up a close friendship that was evolving into something special. Wes and Malia loved spending most of their free time together and even had unmistakable chemistry, making them fan favorites. Although the two were extremely comfortable with each other and there were speculations of a future relationship, the pair found themselves embroiled in a love triangle that also involved chef Adam Glick. The show later revealed that Malia was involved with Adam before her time on the show. Naturally, Adam, too, began showing interest in the deckhand and competed with Wes for her affection.

Initially, Malia was confused between the two men vying for her and did not know whom to choose. She kept a close friendship with both but refused to let it get any further. On the other hand, neither Wes nor Adam gave up as they kept trying to win Malia’s heart. Moreover, when Wes found out that Malia was previously involved with Adam, he felt uncomfortable in his position in the triangle. However, Malia and Adam had an altercation while on the show, which ultimately made the deckhand realize she wanted to be with Wes. Thus, the pair made up their differences and got together, much to the joy of fans. Their commitment and dedication won them much praise, and the couple even decided to stay together after the show ended.

Are Wes Walton and Malia White Still Together?

Unfortunately, Wes and Malia are not together anymore and have decided to separate. Following the end of season 2, Wes and Malia kept their relationship alive and took a step further when they met their respective families. Furthermore, when filming the reunion episode for season 2, the couple confirmed that they were together. Sadly, the couple broke up soon after, and Malia found her way over to Tom Checketts. However, the breakup was on amicable terms, and the two remained friends even after Malia got together with Tom. Malia also mentioned how she values their friendship, and the two keep each other updated about their travels around the world.

Malia and Tom appeared to be quite happy and were going strong while appearing on season 5 of the show. However, cracks soon appeared in their relationship, and in September 2020, Malia confirmed that she had broken up with Tom Checketts. Reports around their breakup speculated that Tom had cheated on Malia, but these rumors are unsubstantiated and must be treated so. Currently, there are no reports on Malia’s dating life, and her social media posts also make the absence of a special someone quite clear. Thus, it seems like she is currently single and living life on her own terms. Malia also found herself in a terrible scooter accident recently but is now on her way to recovery.

On the other hand, Wes is quite private regarding his dating life and has not revealed anything in public yet. He, too, seems to be single as of the present and is reaching heights in his yachting career. Ever since his break up with Malia, he has been traveling the world and shares breath-taking moments from his journies on Instagram. We wish both Wes and Malia the very best and hope they remain happy in the days to come.

