Are Whitney and Naomie From Southern Charm Still Together?

The reality TV series ‘Southern Charm,’ developed by Bryan Kestner and Whitney Sudler-Smith, is based on the lives of a group of elites belonging to Charleston, South Carolina. In addition to learning about Charleston’s heritage, Southern culture, and local politics, viewers also get an insight into the professional and private affairs of the cast members. They can discover about the reality stars’ daily activities and drama, particularly that revolve around their love lives, because of the show, and it is quite a hit among the fans of particular regular cast members.

Fans of the show are particularly interested in the relationships that brew on the show as they are bound to spend all their time together. Season 8 saw the romantic revelations between Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith, and fans are quite excited to see them together. However, love and romance can be quite complicated in this Southern small town, and thus, it is natural for viewers to wonder if the two are still together. If you’re wondering about the same thing, here’s everything we found out!

Whitney and Naomie’s Southern Charm Journey

While Whitney has been an original cast member of the show, to later remain as a friend of the cast from season 4, Naomie came in later. She joined the show in season 3 as OG member Craig Conover’s girlfriend and has made a mark for herself since then. She has remained a constant in the show, presenting all her ups and downs, especially related to her relationships, until season 7. Naomie had wrapped up her life in town to start a new one in New York City, believing that her long-time boyfriend, Metul Shah, was the one she would be with forever. She soon learned, though, that he had cheated on her. She returned to Charleston and joined the cast members for season 8 in 2022.

The news about Whitney and Naomie was first revealed by the latter in the 9th episode “Auldbrass Glitters Is Not Gold.” After the wedding party of Whitney’s mother, Patricia Altschul’s dog Peaches and Lil Craig went on till late at night, a hungover Naomie opened up to Leva Bonaparte and Austen Kroll that she and Whitney had made out. Both her friends took the news pretty shockingly but also in a light way and asked her if it went any further. To this, Naomie replied that Whitney did in fact spend the night and that some “spooning” was involved as well. She also added, saying, “He was like, ‘We need to breed.’ He’s like, ‘Mom would love it.’”

The news later spread to other cast members of the show too, and Naomie’s ex-boyfriend, Craig, did not seem very happy about it. However, in an interview later, he clarified that his reaction was somewhat misleading to the viewers. He said that he was “disappointed” that Whitney violated the “bro-code” by sleeping with his ex-girlfriend, but he also added that he was reacting to “how absurd the situation seemed.” He continued by saying that, irrespective of his views on any codes, he has no right to have an opinion on what Naomie does because he is with someone else and has chosen to stop pursuing her.

In another episode, between Austen and Whitney, the latter comments as Naonie walk in, saying, “Her gait has an elegance.” To that, both Austen and Naomie seem confused and laugh, then, as she hugs them and moves away, the sneaky friend winks at Whitney and asks what they did together the night before. Whitney then divulged that the two drove around the property at night and drank wine together, which was followed by a serious conversation about Craig’s reaction to their news. He also called her a loyal, good friend and a “naked shoulder to cry on,” which astounded Naomie instantly.

Are Whitney and Naomie Still Together?

Although it is not clear where the relationship between Whitney and Austin is headed, the two do seem to be content with their current situation. In her appearance in an August 2022 episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Naomie accepted that she was dating someone, without naming anyone, and said, “I am dating. And I’m very happy.” She has also always been fond of him and pretty close to his mother, Patricia as well. In their get-togethers later, they both tried to compliment each other, trying to nurture their bonds, specifically when she calls him “sweet.”

In fact, in an episode, later, when both the mothers found out about the two, they seemed very supportive of their new beginning. Each mother encouraged their respective children to pursue the partners further, as they believed that both Whitney and Naomie were good for each other. This sentiment was shared by their fans as well, since they have been constantly showing support for the two on social media.

Now, as viewers further get to witness in the later episodes as to how the two try to take their bond further, from the looks of it, it seems to be going great for them. Although they have kept their details quite discreet, their revelations present the idea that they are together and going well in a positive direction. And thus, we only wish that they have the best in their lives and hope they have a great future ahead.

