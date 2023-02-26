Are Zach and Katie From Married at First Sight Still Together?

Is it possible to build a lasting relationship with someone you know nothing about? How difficult is it to adjust and compromise for the sake of your partner? Do arranged marriages even last? ‘Married At First Sight‘ aims to answer all these questions and more as relationship experts pair up unacquainted singles.

One of the most talked about couples who appeared in the tenth installment of the show was not really paired with each other and only dated after breaking it off with their matches. Katie Conrad and Zach Justice made were matched with Derek and Mindy, respectively. However, fans saw the pair meeting up for drinks after Season 10’s filming stopped. They kept the audience hooked on their relationship. But did their relationship survive the test of time? Here is all we know about it.

Zach and Katie’s Married At First Sight Journey

As it turned out, the relationship experts made a mistake by pairing Mindy and Zach and Katie and Derek when they should’ve probably paired Zach and Katie, who hit it off quite well after the official filming of the show. On the one hand, Mindy and Zach were unable to strike up a romantic relationship. Although they at first looked to be happy with the decision made by the experts, they quickly understood how difficult their marriage would be because they had no shared interests. The couple made an effort to get to know one another at the altar and even became close, but it was painfully obvious that they didn’t have chemistry. Although Mindy and Zach did choose to give their love a chance, things didn’t appear to improve once they returned from their honeymoon. Thus, people were not at all surprised when the newlyweds decided to go their separate ways.

On the other hand, the experts believed that Derek would be the ideal match for Katie since she was more serious and realistic while Derek was more ambitious. Katie was torn before entering the experiment due to an ex-situation. Thus, it looked as though opposites did not attract in their situation. Also, it was difficult for Derek and Katie to establish common ground. Finding something they both enjoyed was suggested by experts, but Katie found it difficult to accept or support her new husband’s grandiose goals. She did not like the attention Derek showered on his female co-stars, and he thought his wife was too consumed with her ex. Thus, the two frequently engaged in fights about these topics.

Although Derek and Katie attempted to save their marriage after the reunion episode was taped, it was not meant to be, and the pair was in the middle of filing for divorce. Finally, in the reunion episode, it was revealed that Zach and Katie met up for drinks, which finally led to something more romantic, and the pair started dating each other. However, did the two manage to keep their relationship spark, or did it fade with time? Let’s find out.

Are Zach and Katie Still Together?

Unfortunately, Zach and Katie nipped their relationship in the bud and shortly broke up after dating each other post-filming of the show. It turns out their relationship was not serious, and they decided to call it quits. However, the reason behind their decision is not known. However, both Zach and Katie have since moved on with their lives and are seemingly in a better place individually. While Zach appears to be still single, he is leading an exciting and adventure-filled life surrounded by the things and people he loves. Moreover, being a fitness lover, he posts his fitness journey extensively, and we hope happiness never eludes him in the long run.

As for Katie, she matched with Brandon Eaves on a dating app in the spring of 2020, and the couple has since formed a loving relationship. The ‘MAFS’ alum got engaged to Brandon in December 2020, and the two tied the knot in mid-2021. In August 2022, the pair welcomed their first baby boy, John Zachary Eaves. It is incredible to witness Katie and Brandon’s happy relationship, and we wish them the best of luck for the future.

Read More: Are Meka and Michael From MAFS Season 10 Still Together?