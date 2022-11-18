Arianna Fitts: Found or Missing? Is She Dead or Alive?

A horrific tragedy gripped the city of San Fransisco, California, when a mother of one, Nicole Fitts, was reported missing on April 5, 2016. While sources say that Nicole and her then-two-year-old daughter, Arianna Fitts, were last seen together in mid-February of the same year, the infant went missing along with her mother, much to her family’s concern. Crime Junkies’ ‘Missing: Arianna Fitts’ chronicles the strange disappearance and follows the ensuing investigation that tried its best to bring the child home safely. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the case and find out more, shall we?

What Happened to Arianna Fitts?

At the time of Arianna’s disappearance in early 2016, she was just two years old and resided with her mother, Nicole Fitts, in San Fransisco, California. People who know Arianna mentioned that the two-year-old was always full of energy and never failed to light up a room when she walked into it. Besides, like most toddlers, Arianna was entirely dependent on her mother, and Nicole prioritized her daughter over everything else. However, since Nicole was forced to earn a living to provide for her family, she took up employment at a San Fransisco Best Buy store, which required her to take on late-night or early-morning shifts. Hence, finding no other option, she was forced to leave Arianna with babysitters during work hours. Yet, little did she know that such a decision would end in a massive tragedy.

According to sources, Nicole was last seen alive on April 1, 2016, when she stepped out of her home as someone had called and asked to meet at San Fransisco’s McLaren Park. She never returned home from that meeting, and even Arianna was nowhere to be seen since then. Concerned and anxious, her family members, along with a team of volunteers, combed through a few local areas but to no avail. There was no news of either Nicole or Arianna, and knowing they would not have disappeared without contact, people went and reported the pair missing on April 5, 2016.

The police took the case on as a priority and interviewed several of Nicole’s acquaintances before mounting a massive search operation. Although there was no news for the first few days, a search of McLaren park revealed a horrific scene as Nicole’s deceased body was discovered to be buried in a shallow grave. However, Arianna was nowhere to be seen nearby, and although the police believed that Nicole’s death was related to the toddler’s disappearance, they confirmed that the then-two-year-old wasn’t present during the murder.

Is Arianna Fitts Found or Missing? Is She Dead or Alive?

We are sorry to report that to this day, Arianna Fitts remains missing, although authorities classify it as an ongoing investigation. Moreover, the police, as well as Arianna’s family members, are confident about bringing her back home safely. People close to Nicole explained that shortly before her disappearance, the single mother of one was going through a crisis and was living with a woman named Lemasani Briggs. Since Nicole had to work because of her situation, Briggs began looking after Arianna whenever the toddler was alone, and reports mention that she even developed a bond with the then-two-year-old. In fact, Briggs would call Arianna her own baby at times, although Nicole did not think much of it back then.

Eventually, Nicole moved out to another house but kept up a close association with Briggs. She even allowed her previous homeowner’s nieces, Siolo Hearns and Helena Martin, as well as Helena’s husband, to be Arianna’s babysitters while she worked at Best Buy. Yet, Nicole faced issues even with this arrangement, as Siolo and Helena would often neglect their duties as a babysitter, citing random excuses. Still, she let things carry on as nothing seemed out of the ordinary up until the last day the mother of one was seen alive.

At the time of Nicole’s disappearance, she lived with a roommate who claimed that on April 1, 2016, Arianna was being looked after by her babysitters while Nicole was off at work. However, the roommate said that upon returning from work on that day, Nicole received a text message on her cellphone, following which she rushed out to meet someone at McLaren Park, never to return home again. Although the roommate believed that the text was from the babysitters, there is no evidence to support such a claim.

Unfortunately, the case has been sitting unsolved since then, with no updated information on Arianna or the person responsible for killing Nicole. However, the FBI is now involved in the investigation, and while special agent Scott Schelble mentioned that not everyone was cooperating with law enforcement, he went on to claim that progress has been made by saying, “We continue to re-examine the original evidence on this case, and that has led to additional evidence being recovered. Additionally, there have been significant advances, both in digital and biological forensic evidence, that is allowing us to see much more than what we knew six years ago.”

"We ask that you take a long look at the photos of Arianna, including the new age-progression photo. Please contact law enforcement if you have any information to share, even if you have previously talked to law enforcement," ASAC Schelble. @SFPD @MissingKids pic.twitter.com/VOQI3GbfdX — FBI SanFrancisco (@FBISanFrancisco) April 1, 2022

Still, readers should note that no arrests have been made in the case as of yet. In 2022, Arianna’s picture, age-progressed to eight years, was released to the press and the San Fransisco police announced that any information leading to the child’s whereabouts would be rewarded with up to $250,000. Law enforcement officials still urge the public to call in with any tip they might have, while Arianna’s family refuses to rest until she is home safe.

Read More: Jill Halliburton Su Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?