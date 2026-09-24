Arisa Thomas: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

Among the 22 civilian contestants who were introduced in season 1 of NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ was Arisa Thomas. Hailing from Los Angeles, California, she appeared to be someone who could be trusted because of her profession as a Dog Groomer. In the beginning, she revealed that she would use her “Golden Retriever Energy” to charm her competitors but actually wanted to be a mischievous “Chihuahua” by becoming a Traitor. However, once the game began, she was chosen as one of the Faithfuls and relied heavily on her ability to read body language to her advantage. As the competition progressed, Arisa began forming connections to survive.

Arisa Thomas Was Banished After Her Truth Test Raised Suspicions About Her

For much of her time in the castle in the Scottish Highlands, Arisa Thomas managed to stay under the radar. However, that changed after the second Round Table meeting, when she held Victor Vollbrechthausen’s hands as a form of a truth test. That particular action made some contestants suspicious of her. In the meantime, Arisa began building new connections to further improve her chances of survival. During the third challenge, she entered the first crypt with Morgan Cook and successfully retrieved $5,000. Unfortunately, instead of gaining the trust of the Faithfuls, it drew even more scrutiny to Arisa, as everyone began to wonder whether she had found a shield inside and was keeping it a secret.

Michael Foote grew increasingly suspicious after he entered the second crypt with another competitor. There, they received a clue about a Traitor, which revealed that two contestants had competed against each other the previous night to become the new Traitor. When Michael shared the clue with others in the castle, one of them pointed out Arisa’s truth test with Victor because it looked like a recruitment ceremony. At the next Round Table meeting, when her opponents brought the matter to the forefront, she emphasized that she had never received a shield and was not a Traitor. Nevertheless, she received the most votes, leading to her banishment. Before her departure, Arisa revealed that she had always been one of the Faithfuls.

Arisa is Thriving in Her Multifaceted Career as an Influencer and Dog Groomer

Arisa Thomas’ journey toward success has always been marked by her sheer dedication to establishing her name. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at Georgia State University Perimeter College in 2010 to pursue an Associate of Arts and Sciences in Journalism. With immense focus on her studies, she earned that degree in 2013. In October of that same year, Arisa began her professional path by joining her family’s dog grooming venture, Blue Pooch Inc., as a Dog Groomer in Los Angeles, California.

As of writing, the business specializes in Asian-fusion grooming, allowing Arisa to combine her technical skills with her creative side. Over the years, she has also let her creative spirit shine through her career as a Digital Creator. On Instagram, she currently boasts over 110K followers, providing them a closer look at her professional endeavors. On the other hand, Arisa has also gained a large fanbase on TikTok, with more than 294.8K followers. Furthermore, she runs a YouTube channel, Arisa The Groomer, where she shares dog grooming tips, techniques, and practical advice to help dog owners provide better care for their furry friends.

On her YouTube channel, Arisa has steadily gained over 1.32K subscribers. Her expertise has also earned her media attention over the years. It includes her feature on Popsugar in February 2021. It was followed by another interview with her about her professional journey as a dog groomer on The Dodo in February 2023. Most recently, in March 2026, she did a paid partnership with CareCredit. Besides that, Arisa has collaborated with brands such as Wahl Professional and We Feed Raw. She also frequently shares details about dog grooming courses and seminars, helping pawparents take care of their pups.

Arisa is a Proud Pawparent and Finds Joy in Her Traveling Adventures

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Arisa’s life remains closely intertwined with her family. Her mother, Yuri Thomas, founded their family-owned grooming business, where she works alongside Arisa and her sister, Aya. Given that they all work side by side, their bond has been further strengthened. Whenever Arisa receives an opportunity, she expresses her love for her family. She is also a passionate animal lover, which led her to welcome her two beloved pups, including Nola, and her furry kitten, Johnny, into her life. Unfortunately, Arisa faced a massive heartbreak when Nola suddenly passed away in 2025. As of writing, she seeks solace by cuddling with Johnny and caring for the other adorable pups at her workplace.

Apart from that, Arisa enjoys unwinding by the pool and making lifelong memories with her close circle of friends. As a music enthusiast, she often attends music concerts with her girlfriends. In April 2026, her love for music further came to the forefront when she attended the Coachella Music Festival. Moreover, Arisa feeds her adventurous spirit through memorable trips to mesmerizing destinations around the globe. In January 2026, she experienced the beauty of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, followed shortly by a trip to Berlin, Germany. By June, Arisa walked through the beautiful streets of Lisbon, Portugal, sampling the region’s local cuisine and visiting historical monuments.

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