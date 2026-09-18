Xavier Scruggs: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

Season 1 of NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ brings 22 civilian contestants together under the same roof in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. There, the Faithfuls must uncover the three hidden Traitors to avoid elimination from the competition. When Xavier Scruggs joined the game, he was confident in his ability to compete under pressure, given his professional experience. He understood from the outset that he needed to conserve his energy to make his move at the right time. More importantly, he wanted to become a Traitor, motivated by the thoughts of his family.

Xavier Scruggs Relied on His Professional Skills to Navigate the Game

Xavier Scruggs made it clear from the beginning that he intended to rely on more than just his instinct. As a sports analyst, he was confident because he studied body language and physical movements, believing that the smallest gestures could reveal a contestant’s true intentions. He planned to use those observations to determine whom he could trust and with whom to form an alliance. Simultaneously, Xavier intended to be strategic, saving his energy for the moments that would require his attention. After the First Round Table meeting, he remained quite cautious about identifying who might be hiding as the Traitor.

However, the situation quickly took a turn when Xavier and his fellow contestant, Katie Fites, were chosen as accomplices by the two selected Traitors. The accomplices also had the chance to prove themselves worthy of completing challenges, as only one of them would be chosen as the third Traitor. Soon after, one of the Traitors, Tomica Adams, recognized Xavier’s tendency to think several moves ahead. In his role as an accomplice, he was willing to redirect the suspicions toward Katie to ensure his path was clear. He continued to push himself, drawing on his competitive instincts, and refused to hold back as the challenges grew increasingly difficult.

Xavier Has Transitioned From His Role as a Baseball Player to a Sports Analyst

Xavier has always stayed true to his athletic qualities, and his first professional performance came through baseball as a first baseman. His athletic journey began when he joined the college baseball team at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Eventually, his dedication and hard work paved the way for his selection in the 2008 Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals shortly after his junior year. Over the next few years, Xavier spent time training and playing in the minor leagues with the team before finally making his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in 2014 at the age of 26.

After a brief time in the major league, Xavier once again signed another minor-league contract to join the Miami Marlins in 2016 as a free agent. Following a few months with the Miami Marlins, Xavier became a Professional Baseball Player for the NC Dinos Baseball Team in December 2016 and took his talents overseas to South Gyeongsang, South Korea. He continued playing for that team before moving on in November 2018. The following year, he played for the Yucatán Leones in Yucatán, Mexico. In December 2020, Xavier became a Media Personality at SiriusXM.

By January 2021, Xavier had joined the St. Louis Cardinals as a Baseball Operations Professional and began participating in an MLB podcast. Although he left his first position in January 2022, he didn’t leave the podcast until October 2023. While working in those two roles, he maintained his momentum and transitioned into sports media by stepping into the Sports Analyst position at ESPN in March 2021. As of writing, Xavier has continued to work in that position. By March 2022, he had also become a Sports Analyst for MLB Network, LLC, and left the network in August 2026.

Xavier Keeps His Love for Baseball Alive With His Venture and Content Creation

Away from baseball, Xavier has continued to build a career that reflects his interests in sports and storytelling. Stepping on that foundation, he tapped into his entrepreneurial side as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Xtraordinary Athletes in 2019. Today, through the brand, he focuses on challenging stereotypes about athletes and highlighting ways they can expand their influence on social media. At the same time, Xavier has established himself as a Digital Creator with over 49.3K followers on Instagram. Through the platform, he shares his thoughts about several baseball games and glimpses into the lives of athletes. Xavier also runs a YouTube channel, where he has steadily gained more than 1.1K subscribers.

Through his YouTube channel, Xavier hosts ‘Show N’ Go With X,’ which takes viewers inside the minds of some of the finest baseball players. Through his in-depth conversations with them, he explores the game beyond the statistics. In May 2026, he was interviewed on the ‘Hold My Ball Podcast,’ where he discussed how to play baseball the right way and shared the finest details of the sport. Around the same time, Xavier did a paid partnership with Charles Schwab. Just two months later, the player sat down with a BBC 5 Live Sport correspondent to discuss the defensive technique usually used in cricket. In September, Xavier notably collaborated with MLB Europe, Theorist Studios, and Baseball United.



Xavier Loves Spending Quality Time With His Children and Partner

Away from the spotlight, Xavier has remained deeply devoted to his family, who are his constant source of inspiration and happiness. He found his soulmate, Jessica Nicole Scruggs, in 2011, and their connection gradually blossomed. The couple eventually exchanged their vows on December 16, 2016, marking the beginning of a new chapter together. Within the next few years, they welcomed their sons, Xander and Zeke, and their daughter, Zuri. Following that, Xavier embraced fatherhood with open arms and always ensures to be present in their lives. Whether it’s attending school events with his daughter, teaching his sons how to play baseball, or simply reading stories to them, he treasures every moment he has to strengthen his bond with them.

From time to time, Xavier takes his family on weekend outings, including their memorable journeys to the beach. He always makes sure to shower his children with affection, expressing how proud he is of them. Additionally, they enjoy visiting the stadiums to watch lively baseball matches. Xavier and Jessica also make time in their relationship to celebrate birthdays and enjoy romantic dates whenever the opportunity arises. They are also growing excited to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in December 2026. In his free time, he enjoys talking with his friends and maintaining a strict fitness regimen at the gym. Xavier’s faith is another important part of his life, guiding him through every hardship.