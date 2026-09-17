Tomica Adams: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

Tomica Adams was featured before the viewers as one of the 22 civilian contestants in season 1 of NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood.’ They were all brought to a lavish castle in the Scottish Highlands, where the Faithfuls must work together to avoid elimination by correctly identifying three Traitors. From the beginning, Tomica had the clear ambition to become one of the Traitors. She believed that her intuition as a mother and her ability to read people would give her an advantage in the competition. Even with her strategic intentions, she struggled to contain her excitement about being a part of the experience.

Tomica Adams’ Competitive Nature Became Visible After Becoming a Traitor

From the moment the focus shifted to Tomica Adams on the train, she revealed that she was quite competitive and would do everything she could to win the game. She openly spoke about the obstacles she had overcome along the way, experiences that had strengthened her determination. Upon arriving at the castle, she told the host that she was there to walk away as the winner. When Tomica finally sat down during the first Round Table meeting, her confidence was put to the test when she was chosen as the second Traitor, with Joe Vanella having been selected as the first Traitor.

Despite being a Traitor herself, Tomica reassured another contestant that she was a Faithful. Eventually, when she discovered that Joe was the other Traitor during their night meeting, she became visibly excited. She felt that their shared notions and energies would help them work together more effectively. As she settled into her role, she and Joe selected Katie Fites and Xavier Scruggs as their accomplices. Gradually, Tomica began to wonder whether the accomplices would prove themselves worthy Traitors by completing their respective challenges.

Tomica Turned Her Childhood Dream Into a Reality as an Airline Captain

Tomica’s journey in aviation began when she developed a fascination with airplanes as a little girl. It eventually sparked her interest in engineering as well. She grew up in Mattapan, Massachusetts, where she graduated from Framingham South High School. Following that, she first enrolled at Purdue University School of Engineering. However, over time, Tomica lost her passion for the subject and redirected her focus to aviation. In 1992, she joined the University of Washington, where she became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. After studying at that university for a year, Tomica transferred to Central Washington University, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Flight Technology.

Tomica ultimately graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in 1996. Following that, she dedicated the next few years to working as a Flight Instructor and building her flight hours, besides taking on other part-time jobs along the way. In 1998, she attended the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) conference and soon joined them as a member. Tomica’s aviation career gained momentum in June 2000, when she joined Raytheon as a Pilot and worked there until May 2002. The following month, she moved on to Flight Options in the same position, leaving the role in July 2006. One month later, Tomica became a Pilot for United Airlines. Over the years, she has also assisted with pilot recruitment and hiring for the airlines.

In 2022, Tomica’s dedication paid off when she was promoted to the rank of Captain at United Airlines, and she continues to work in that position. As of writing, she is also the Vice Chairperson of OBAP’s Board of Directors. As a proud representation of black women in aviation, she is a member of the Sisters of the Skies. Apart from that, Tomica maintains an active presence on Instagram, where she currently boasts more than 2.7K followers. She uses that social media platform to share details about her professional trajectory and provide sneak peeks into her private life. In September 2026, Tomica shared details about an upcoming DJ event scheduled for September 20 at PBR Cowboy Bar in Cary, North Carolina.

Tomica Efficiently Balances Motherhood With Her Love For Traveling

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Tomica’s life is filled with moments that remain close to her heart. Among them are the memories she shares with her beloved son, Langston Adams. In April 2026, she excitedly celebrated his 17th birthday, expressing her love for him. She also penned down her feelings in a heartfelt message, which in part read, “Happy 17th birthday to the frustrating sunshine of my life. I love you to the moon and back. You are so independent and headstrong.” Together, Tomica and her son spend time deepening their bond by taking pictures together and watching football games at the stadium. Moreover, she reached another milestone in her personal life when she moved into a new home in May 2026.

Friendships also hold a special place in Tomica’s world, as highlighted by her frequent visits to various restaurants and bars with them. She is also quite passionate about traveling, which has taken her to several beautiful destinations around the world. In June 2022, Tomica traveled to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, enjoying her time soaking in the sun at the beach. It was followed by her memorable trip to Jamaica with her girlfriends in November 2024. In June of the following year, she experienced the vibrant culture of Cancún, Mexico, and enjoyed the sound of the sea waves. Beyond her personal interests, Tomica has also been quite vocal about her political views.

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