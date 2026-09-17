Joe Vanella: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

Season 1 of NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ places 22 civilian contestants in a high-stakes game of deception, where the Faithfuls must identify the three hidden Traitors while trying to avoid being eliminated/murdered by them. Joe Vanella first walked into the spotlight when he was introduced to that world of deception. He entered the castle in the Scottish Highlands with the determination to build relationships, navigate suspicion, and survive the twists. From the beginning, he wanted to be one of the Traitors, but above everything, he longed to become someone every contestant could trust so that they would have a hard time doubting him.

Joe Vanella Was Selected as a Traitor During the First Round Table

As soon as Joe Vanella arrived at the castle, he revealed that it was the first time he had traveled so far from New York. He further disclosed his Italian lineage and his eagerness to embrace whatever the competition had in store for him. Yet, he had already formed a strategy to be as truthful as possible until it wasn’t useful anymore. He wanted to be everyone’s friend and build genuine connections, using those bonds as long as he needed. Following his plan, Joe mingled with the other competitors from the beginning to learn about their personalities. As the game progressed, the energy quickly shifted during the first Round Table meeting, where the host appointed two competitors as the Traitors by tapping them on the shoulder.

Joe was the first to become a Traitor, alongside Tomica Adams, who was chosen second. However, he continued to encourage others to pay close attention to anyone who suddenly began behaving differently. He also added that such a change in behavior would suggest who could be a Traitor. That night, Joe finally met his fellow Traitor, Tomica, after both of them had taken their oath. It made him quite excited, as he felt his personality and energy really matched hers. Following that, they selected Xavier Scruggs and Katie Fites as their accomplices. As Joe observed the accomplices, he reveled in his newfound power.

Joe Vanella is Flourishing as a Fourth-Generation Funeral Director

Joe Vanella’s life outside the castle is closely tied to his roots. His connection to his profession began as he followed in his family’s footsteps. He shared that his great-grandfather, who relocated to New York from Italy during the period of Prohibition, had opened a funeral home in Manhattan. That business continued through the generations, making the contestant’s father the owner of funeral homes in Oceanside and Manhattan. As of writing, Joe is a fourth-generation Funeral Director based in Wantagh, New York. Beyond that, his introduction to the world of reality TV has led him to focus on expanding his presence on social media, especially Instagram.

On the platform, Joe shares glimpses into his personal life and his experience on the show. He also shares several videos on his Instagram page in which he discusses his thoughts on the show and explains how he ended up on it. In September 2026, his interview was featured on the news outlet, Newsday. In that interview, Joe revealed that his sister-in-law had initially pressured him to apply for the show. He further admitted that he was surprised to be selected for the opportunity. In that same month, he shared details about an exclusive viewing party for the season premiere, inviting fans to join him at Mulcahy’s on September 17 and providing information about how to obtain the tickets. Furthermore, Joe is a notable member of a fantasy football league.

Joe Vanella Finds Joy in the Company of His Wife, Children, and Friends

Away from his busy work life, Joe’s life revolves completely around the people closest to him. Despite life’s hardships, his family has remained the anchor of his world, especially his beloved wife, Meghan Vanella. He always makes a diligent effort to spend as much time as possible with her and make memories together. Whether it’s taking her on romantic restaurant dates or simply attending lively music concerts, they cherish every little moment together. Joe and Meghan also dedicate themselves to growing herbs and vegetables such as basil and cherry tomatoes in their home garden.

Joe and Meghan’s lives were eventually filled with immeasurable joy when they welcomed their two daughters and their son into the world. He always showers his children with immense love and attention, never shying away from expressing his love for them. To further strengthen his bond with his eldest daughter, he frequently sits down with her to draw. Through that activity, he focuses on helping his daughter to explore and tap into her creative side. While speaking about his life, Joe shared that he grew up in West Hempstead and later moved to Rockville Center.

Ultimately, Joe settled in Wantagh, New York, in 2022 with his precious family. As a sports enthusiast, Joe takes every opportunity to visit stadiums, immersing himself in the electric atmosphere and cheering for his favorite teams from the sidelines. In his free time, he enjoys catching up with his friends during a weekend meet or simply relaxing in a hammock. Apart from that, he frequently devotes his time to discussing and addressing the misconceptions surrounding his profession.

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