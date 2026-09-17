Kriste Lewis: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ stands out among reality TV shows because of the mental strategy at play. While the physical competitions are mostly about securing an advantage, the real test is surviving the strategies at any cost. In season 1, Kriste Lewis was quick to gather clues and make herself heard. Since she played as a Faithful, she knew that the best way to save herself would be to look out for subtle hints and work toward wiping out the Traitors. It helped her remain safe for a long time, and helped avoid any kind of speculation.

Kriste Lewis Voiced Her Suspicion About Other Contestants

Kriste Lewis said that she had wanted to start the game as a Traitor because it would give her a lot of advantage. When she was assigned the role of Faithful, she was not too bummed, as she was sure that she would play defensively. Kriste helped her team secure another $50,000 for the cash prize pot during the physical challenge. However, upon getting back, the biggest challenge was finding out who the Traitors were, with the Round Table being upfront.

Kriste was in a conversation with Madeline Kostopulos and Victor Vollbrechthausen when she heard Madeline say that she had picked out Kim Daily, the contestant who had just been eliminated. Kriste felt she had the smoking gun and informed all the other contestants. At the Round Table, she brought out her suspicions, and her fellow contestants felt it was evidence enough, even though Madeline denied it. They voted her out, and that was when Kriste found out she had eliminated another Faithful. She had tears in her eyes, but said she knew what she had heard and had not falsely duped anyone.

Kriste Lewis is Building Her Profile as a Realtor Today

Before she made her way to reality TV, Kriste Lewis was a longtime dance instructor. She took on one of her biggest personal challenges in 2014. After turning 40, Lewis decided to try out for the New Orleans Saintsations, the Saints’ cheerleading squad, after a friend had suggested the idea as a joke during her 40th birthday celebration. What began as a joke soon became a lifelong dream, and after surviving three rounds of tryouts, she was selected as one of 36 women for the 2014–15 squad. The squad’s director later told the Associated Press that Lewis was the oldest person ever to audition, although the judges did not know her age until the interview round, after she had already survived three cuts.

Kriste was placed on the appearance team, which handled community outreach. She has also spoken openly about being afraid among the many young women auditioning, while saying she was proud of looking 40 and encouraging others not to let age or illness stop them. Today, Lewis has totally changed careers. She works full-time as a Realtor with RE/MAX Real Estate Partners. According to media coverage, she closed 30 sales over five years, with properties priced between $119,000 and $367,000. She even has two active three-bedroom listings in Hattiesburg and Sumrall.

Kriste Lewis is a Vocal Advocate for People Living With Kidney Diseases

Kriste Lewis has been open about living with polycystic kidney disease (PKD). Over time, she has shared her diagnosis, treatment, and experiences to raise awareness and advocate for others. In 2024, she celebrated her 50th birthday and said she was happy and grateful for the life she had built. Her journey with PKD is also deeply personal, as her mother has the condition as well and has been living for more than 20 years since undergoing a kidney transplant. Kriste has called her mother her inspiration and continues to celebrate her strength. Through the ups and downs, her husband, Rob Lewis, has remained by her side. They have their two adult sons. Proudly calling herself a “boy mom,” Kriste still makes sure to dote on her sons even though they are now all grown up. She and her husband have made a lively home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where love and support for her are abundant.

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