Katie Fites: Where is The Traitors True Blood Contestant Now?

NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ is as much about making alliances as it is about making the best of a vulnerable situation. While contestants must build strong friendships to save themselves from elimination, they must also be ready to stab someone in the back to protect themselves. In season 1, Katie Fites had a charming energy about her and was ready to make such decisions when needed. Even though she was the youngest in the group, she did not want to be taken lightly. Instead, she took charge, made her presence known and proved herself to be an indispensable part of the competition.

Katie Fites Was Thrown in the Competition to be the Next Traitor

Katie Fites knew that she was the youngest person in the group and did not want to be categorized in any way because of that. She said she had the dynamism and smartness to survive the longest in the game, partly because of her pleasant demeanor. When asked whether she would prefer to be a “Traitor” or a “Faithful,” she said she would rather be the former, as it would put her in a more advantageous position. She got her chance when, after two Traitors had been selected, it was announced that another one would be chosen. Katie was secretly called along with Xavier Scruggs and told that they were both contenders for the third “Traitor” position. Neither was told the identities of the other two, but by the end of the day, they knew one would be selected and the other eliminated. Katie quietly tried to get her tasks checked off, but when Xavier threw her under the bus, she knew she was competing against a strong player.

Katie Fites is Starting Out in Her Marketing Career Today

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Katie Fites started her first job way back in high school. She began working as a pharmacy assistant at A1A Pharmacy in Jacksonville from April to August 2020. She later moved into retail and customer-facing roles while developing her interest in media, photography and events. While studying Communication and Media Studies at Florida State University from August 2023 to May 2025, she served as Chair of Special Events for Alpha Delta Pi at Florida State University. She coordinated as large-scale as for up to 700 attendees. She went on to become Vice President of Event and Risk Management from November 2022 to November 2023 and Director of New Member Experience from November 2023 to November 2024.

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During her time in college to support herself, Katie also worked as a retail associate at Wonsaponatime Vintage and as a bartender. From April 2024 to May 2025, she was a Media Intern with FSU’s College of Communication & Information, where she wrote and edited stories, created social-media content and graphics, and worked on photography. Since May 2025, she has worked at 904 Happy Hour as a Marketing & Media Sales Partner. Her role combines photography, social media, client partnerships, and on-camera content. Her current role lines up with her larger aspirations of building a career in media and marketing, and she is dedicated to it.

Katie Fites is Leading a Fun-Filled Life With Her Friends

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Based in Tallahassee, Florida, Katie Fites also spends some of her free time vlogging and appears to be building a social media presence for herself. The life she shares online is filled with love from her friends and family, whether she is being there for important events like weddings or simply making memories on nights out. In January 2026, she also attended a Jacksonville Jaguars game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. At the same time, Katie seems to have an adventurous and thrill-seeking side. She attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in May 2026, traveled to Arizona in May 2026, and visited Michigan in August 2026. Together, these glimpses of her life show someone who enjoys being around the people she loves and making every effort to do so.

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