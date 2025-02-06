Is Arlo Palmer Based on a Real Person? Where is He Now?

Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ is a six-part original production that explores the real-life tale of scammer and pretend wellness influencer Annabelle “Belle” Gibson through intense dramatization. It actually carefully underscores how she took her alleged diagnosis of malignant brain cancer and transformed it into a career of promoting potentially dangerous alternative medical practices. In the show, it is portrayed she started focusing on making her claims lucrative after coming across fellow cancer patient turned entrepreneur Milla Blake, making us wonder about her partner, too.

Arlo Palmer is a Possible Reimagination of Tallon Pamenter

While the character of Milla (Alycia Debnam-Carey in the show) plays a crucial role in the Jeffrey Walker directorial, the truth is she is based upon late health online personality Jessica Ainscough. Her real-life partner while she was battling her rare epithelioid sarcoma was Tallon Pamenter, who seems to have been depicted to a large extent via Arlo (Chai Hansen) in the series. Yet, first things first, it’s unfortunately unclear whether the cozy connection between the actual couple on whom this fictional one is based dates back to their school days or a yoga retreat or not.

All we know is that Tallon had proposed to the woman he believed was the love of his life in July 2014, unaware she would sadly end up losing her life owing to her ailment on February 26, 2015. The 29-year-old had actually been diagnosed seven years prior, following which she had given chemo as well as radiation a try, only for it to not work in the way she or her oncologists had hoped. That’s when she was told the best option for her would be to amputate an arm, which she refused to do under the belief there had to be a better, less drastic, and more humane way for healing.

Jessica subsequently began looking at alternative practices and soon got into Gerson Therapy, wherein one turns to an organic diet plus coffee enemas in the hopes of healing from the inside out. According to reports, this method seemingly worked for her for a while, only for her cancer to resurface shortly following her mother’s 2013 death from breast cancer – this was confirmed in 2014. Nevertheless, neither Jessica nor Tallon stopped planning for their future, unaware their plans would never materialize as the young woman would pass mere months before they were set to marry.

Like Arlo Palmer, Tallon Pamenter Met Belle Gibson Just Once

Despite Belle Gibson’s real-life claims that she and Jessica had been friends, the latter’s team confirmed they had only ever communicated over the internet or met at social wellness gatherings. After all, while the former was the proud owner-CEO of The Whole Pantry, the latter was the self-proclaimed community “Wellness Warrior,” online influencer, event organizer, and a blogger. However, owing to a tumor in her left shoulder that had become extremely painful, the Queensland native did eventually return to conventional medicine in a last-ditch effort, but sadly to no avail.

According to Tallon himself, despite six weeks of radiation treatment in early 2015 itself, his partner was smiling and laughing until the very end, which is something he will truly never forget. Yet, of course, he was heartbroken when she passed, which is how he ended up agreeing to talk to Belle when she asked to speak with him privately during his love’s wake after cremation.

As per the 2017 book ‘The Woman Who Fooled the World,’ all she did was tell him her alleged story, making him feel sorry for her under the belief she was likely scared of facing the same fate. He reportedly already knew of Belle by this point, thanks to her platform (not Jessica), but he had never met or spoken to her before, so in the end, they parted ways awkwardly yet amicably.

Tallon Pamenter Has Moved On in Life

Although Tallon was undeniably shattered upon losing Jessica, he knew he would eventually have to work through his grief, so that’s precisely what he did while keeping her alive in his heart. Therefore, when the opportunity arose for him to move on, he embraced it with both hands. He was actually just friends with Tamsyn Neill before they ended up suddenly falling head over heels.

However, Tallon seemingly knew Tamsyn would be his forever, so he soon got down on one knee, and they happily tied the knot in a small ceremony surrounded by loved ones in Italy in 2023. Since then, the couple appears to have changed their last name to Wolfe together so as to represent their own family, settled down in Sunshine Coast with their dog, and become a quatro. After all, the real estate agent as well as outdoor enthusiast and his loving wife are currently expecting their first child.

