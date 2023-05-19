Arnie Reyes: Where is Uvalde Survivor Now?

The whole of the United States was left petrified when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a former student of the Robb Elementary School, entered the premises with a high-powered rifle before massacring students and teachers alike. Teacher Arnie Reyes was trying to hide his students when the shooter walked into his classroom and shot him at point-blank range. Although Arnie stayed locked in with Salvador for over an hour, he somehow managed to escape with his life. ’20/20: It Happened Here’ chronicles the horrific ordeal and takes the viewer through the experience of those trapped inside. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the incident and find out where Arnie is at present, shall we?

Who is Arnie Reyes?

A resident of Uvalde, Texas, Arnie lived on his own and worked as a teacher at Robb Elementary School. People who know him describe him as a caring and kindhearted individual who always puts the needs of his students above everything else and is popular for his helpful nature. On top of it, apart from being an adored teacher, Arnie maintained an amicable relationship with most around him and has always been well respected in his community. Readers will also be glad to know that he shares an incredible bond with his family, and they were the ones who helped him recover after the terrifying ordeal.

On May 24, 2022, Arnie was teaching his class when he heard a commotion outside. Although the teacher didn’t think much of it initially, he soon heard the sound of a high-powered rifle in the adjoining classroom and immediately instructed his students to hide under the tables. However, quite surprisingly, the noises died down after a while, and Arnie hoped the shooter was apprehended. Yet, he soon realized his mistake when the intruder broke the door open and shot him twice at close range.

The bullets hit his left arm, and while Arnie collapsed on the floor in pain, the gunman turned the weapon towards his class and slaughtered the children present there. Salvador then sat down at the teacher’s desk to reload his weapon but soon realized Arnie was alive. For the next hour or so, the intruder tried to make the teacher flinch as he lay motionless on the ground. At one point in time, the shooter even placed Arnie’s phone on his body and shot him in the back before going back to the desk.

In the meantime, Arnie could hear several police voices in the hallways, but no one came in to rescue him. In fact, reports mention that law enforcement officials stood outside the building and in the hallways for 77 minutes while the gunman spread terror inside. Eventually, officers barged into the classroom to save Arnie, but it was too late to save the students, as all of them had passed away by then. Later, sources revealed that nineteen students and two teachers were massacred before the police brought the situation under control.

Where is Arnie Reyes Now?

While Arnie underwent numerous medical procedures and operations in the following months, his body still bears permanent scars from the horrific ordeal. Besides, he mentioned that the incident haunts him to this day as he feels responsible for not keeping his students safe from the gunman. However, the parents of the slain students do not hold Arnie responsible, and instead, he is viewed as a hero who tried his best to keep the intruder away. On the other hand, Arnie has also been perplexed at how it took a tragedy to bring changes to school security.

In fact, the teacher claimed he had been complaining about a broken lock on his classroom door for years, and the gunman would not have been able to walk into the room if the lock had been repaired in time. In the aftermath of the event, Arnie and several others filed a civil claim against the shooter and his family, as well as the company that manufactured the security and communications equipment used in the rescue. Even though the survivor claimed he knew that the lawsuit would not change anything, he wished that school authorities would invest in proper security protocols before a tragedy took place.

On top of it, Arnie even stated that the school district effectively abandoned him during his recovery and said, “I thought they would have been more caring, more compassionate,” he said. “I feel like I never even worked for them like I’m nobody. I’m nobody to them.” Nevertheless, Arnie Reyes remains determined to fight till the end, as he believes that someone has to be the voice for the teachers and students who lost their lives in the shooting. Yet, while he is unsure if he will ever return to a classroom, he currently lives alone with his Chihuahua in Uvalde, Texas, and only allows his family members to visit occasionally.

