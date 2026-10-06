Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett Murders: Where Are Angel Ibarra and Christopher Atjun Now?

In February 2025, Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett were sitting in a car with some of their friends in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was a usual night for the young men to spend time with their friends. That was when reports came in of a massive shooting. By the time police arrived, they found that both of them had passed away from multiple gunshot wounds. While police were able to nab one of the suspects, it was only after a long chase that the second suspect was also apprehended. A&E’s ‘The First 48,’ especially the episode ‘Dive Into Darkness,’ gives a detailed report on the initial investigation that set the stage for quick progress to be made in the case.

Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett Were Shot Inside a Car With Two Other Friends

Arturo Degollado Jr. was born on May 10, 2006, to Veronica Hernandez and Arturo Degollado. Tulsa, Oklahoma, was the place he knew as home for most of his life. He grew up there with his siblings, Jose, Judith, Xavier, Jesus, Ashley, and Rosie. He was a bright young man with many dreams and wanted to get out into the world. By the time he was in school, he had found a passion for music. The East Central High School student would spend much of his time listening to his favorite artists and even ended up making some original songs himself. His friend, Jett Elston Brummett, was born on March 13, 2006, in the same town.

Jett’s parents, Jeremy Elston and Crystal Lynn Brummett, raised him and his sisters, Jadyn and Julie, to be good and responsible people. He eventually decided to enroll in a school in Cleveland, Ohio, and by 2025, he was in his senior year. Jett was also associated with Cleveland Youth Football and played basketball at times. Like Arturo, he shared a passion for music. Around 1:30 am, the two friends, along with two other friends, were sitting outside an apartment complex near 21st and Garnett in east Tulsa. All four of them were hanging out in a car when shots were fired at them. Police were informed, and by the time they arrived, they found that Arturo and Jett had passed away. The other two friends had also been injured.

Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett’s Accused Killers Allegedly Had Just One Target

According to reports, just a few hours later, 18-year-old Christopher Atjun turned himself in to the police in connection with the crime. Official reports state that, later that same month, authorities also arrested 16-year-old Joseph Melendez. He was accused of supplying the gun to another suspect, Angel Ibarra. The latter was also on the police radar, but he could not be found at the time. According to police reports, one witness stated that they had seen two men walk up to the car and fire at the four boys. Atjun and Ibarra were accused of being the two men who carried out the shooting.

Jett’s family has claimed that he did not know the shooters. Investigators have reportedly said that the shooters wanted to target Arturo as they allegedly had “issues” with him and the other three were supposedly not targets. Ibarra was not apprehended and remained nowhere to be found. He was eventually placed on the Oklahoma Attorney General’s 10 Most Wanted list with an $8,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. On April 14, 2025, a tipster identified him from a social media post about him being wanted in the US and informed the authorities. Ibarra was subsequently arrested and held in Fort Worth, Texas.

Christopher Atjun and Angel Ibarra Are Awaiting Trial in Oklahoma Today

Christopher Atjun and Angel Ibarra have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. In August 2025, during a preliminary evidence hearing, the judge found both men fit to stand trial, with the trial scheduled for November 2026. Based on the reports available, a girl identified as Atjun’s girlfriend testified that he had allegedly called her and told her that he had allegedly killed someone. The case has not yet been brought to trial, but the two men appear to be held at the Tulsa County Jail in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while awaiting their court proceedings.

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