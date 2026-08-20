Are Ashia and Maxwell From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?

When Ashia Montgomery and Maxwell Okeke started talking to each other, little did they know that it would turn into one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Their journey was featured on TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 and was perhaps one of the ones that faced the most obstacles. With Maxwell’s visa being rejected, they had to adapt and find another way forward, but one thing that endured throughout was their love for each other. No matter what came in front of them, they dealt with it as a couple and leaned on their faith to help them find the right path.

Ashia and Maxwell Had to Find a New Way Once Maxwell’s Visa Was Rejected

What brought Ashia Montgomery and Maxwell Okeke together was their faith. Ashia remembered being just 16 when she prayed to God to help her find a husband. In 2024, she decided to look beyond borders as well, and that was when she met Maxwell through social media. After a few conversations, he wrote “Will U Marry Me?” in Ketchup, and she gladly accepted. However, the time that followed was not the easiest. When Maxwell’s visa was rejected over suspicions of fraud, they knew they had to take another route. Ashia decided to travel to Nigeria, where Maxwell and his family were based, to figure out what they would do.

The meeting of the families was not the easiest, as they often got into fights and even questioned the 10-year age difference between Ashia and Maxwell. They eventually decided that Ashia would return to Nigeria with her mother and family, where they would have a large wedding. Maxwell told her that marriage would make it easier for him to eventually move to the US with a green card, and she agreed. Her family arrived, and they prepared to tie the knot in a huge celebration.

Ashia and Maxwell Might be Making Things Work Between Them

Ashia and Maxwell’s relationship faced one of its biggest challenges during the visa process. They were left with few options, and their decision to marry in Nigeria seemed to suit both of them. However, neither of them has posted an update on their current standing. They remain socially connected and have also spoken extensively about their time on TV, but they have not dropped any clear hints about their current relationship status. The two did not appear to have any major structural problems in their relationship, and they also seem to have remained in contact. Therefore, it seems possible that things went well between them and that they may simply be waiting for the right time to share the news fully.



While Ashia Has Been Working at a Pharmacy For Over a Decade, Maxwell Runs His Own Business

Ashia Montgomery is a graduate of the University of Alabama and the University of Tennessee. Since April 2015, she has been working as a Pharmacy Manager at Rite Aid Pharmacy, where she has built more than a decade of experience. She is also associated with Tri-Success Resource Service Inc. Beyond her professional life, Ashia has shared parts of her personal journey on social media and maintains a Cameo account where she interacts with followers. She has been particularly open about her faith and the role religion plays in her life. Her online presence has also allowed viewers to follow her journey beyond her time on television.

Maxwell Okeke is a businessman who has been running Maxwell’s Automobiles, a car dealership that buys and ships vehicles from the US for sale in Nigeria. He has also developed an online presence through his YouTube channel and Cameo profile, where he connects with followers and shares glimpses of his life. Beyond his business interests, Maxwell has spoken about his personal goals and appears focused on maintaining an active lifestyle and working out. His entrepreneurial work remains an important part of his life, while his social media presence has allowed him to stay connected with people who followed his journey on television.