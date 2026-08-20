Are Marissa and Edward From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?

After Marissa Rubinetti’s first marriage came to an end, she knew she wasn’t going to give up on love because she is not only a hopeless romantic but also someone who believes in forever. Yet what the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, native and mother of two never expected was to find that romance with a hotel concierge during a girls’ trip to Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic. Neither she nor Edward Gomez was actively looking for love, but they took a chance on it upon realizing opposites do attract, as evidenced throughout their journey on TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 12.

Marissa and Edward Had to Navigate Cultural and Social Differences

Although Marissa Rubinetti has never publicly revealed precisely when she first met Edward or when they officially began dating, they have been romantically involved since at least 2024. We claim this because they went Instagram official early that same year, with then-30-year-old San Francisco de Macorís, Dominican Republic, native posting a cozy selfie of them on Valentine’s Day. They were long-distance and remained so for a while, culminating in an engagement on February 10, 2025, as they realized they wanted to start their lives together as soon as possible.

According to Marissa’s own account, she knew early on that she and Edward were polar opposites in their backgrounds, cultures, and standing, but his charming vibrancy tore down her walls. The way he was so easygoing while she juggled raising her two young sons with her intense career gave her a sense of solace, which she hoped would continue even upon his move to the US. He couldn’t get a tourist visa, but he was able to secure a K-1 fiancé visa in late 2025/early 2026, and then their bond really came to light as they envisioned a real future while living together. It was hard for them to manage their personal expectations, the demands of her upper-class, socialite family, and the external judgment from friends/ex-spouses, but they faced it all head-on.

Marissa Rubinetti and Edward Gomez Are Likely Still Deep in Love

One of the first challenges Marissa and Edward faced upon his arrival in the US was their differing lifestyles, especially given that she had her own comfortable home in suburban Pennsylvania. While he was initially blown away by her gorgeous home, it quickly turned into him being taken aback by her rule of no shoes inside and her telling him he was lucky to share her bathroom. However, they seemed to meet in the middle regarding their domestic roles over time, only to then have to deal with the skepticism of her parents, her friends, and her tough ex-husband. The fact that she confided in her loved ones about her worries that her partner wasn’t “intellectually stimulating” and physically smart enough for her in the long term didn’t help their case either.

At one point, it seemed as if Marissa did not view Edward as her equal from the way she spoke about him, but they both maintained there was genuine affection, care, and love between them. The couple indicated their differences didn’t matter – whether it be their age gap, cultural backgrounds, financial backing, or stance on potential future children – because all they wanted was to be with one another. They appeared ready to make compromises if that’s what it took to make their relationship work.

However, after many breakdowns and serious discussions, they seemingly decided not to tie the knot on the show. That’s not to say Marissa and Edward broke up, though; instead, from what we can tell, they are still head over heels in love and have likely just decided to take their romance a little slower. They remain in flirty touch on social media, plus neither has archived or deleted any old post even slightly referring to their relationship, so we’re definitely hopeful that they are still together.



Marissa Rubinetti is a Fitness Entrepreneur, Whereas Edward Gomez Had a Career in Hospitality

As a hopeless romantic, Marissa kick-started an almost idyllic career back in 2010 when she landed a job at the nation’s largest bridal clothing store chain called David’s Bridal. According to records, she worked her way up from the Sales Department and held several managerial positions over the years before eventually making the move to Kleinfeld Bridal. This iconic New York City establishment is where ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ is filmed, and she served as its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer by the mid-2020s.

Yet, in the summer of 2026, Marissa decided to take a leap of faith, leave her steady job behind for good, and pursue her childhood dream of launching a fitness enterprise. So, today, at the age of 45, she is the owner of Barre3 Blue Bell and Barre3 Rosemont fitness studios, with her aim being to help clients feel their best selves. On the other hand, at age 32, Edward currently appears to be exploring all the professional opportunities available to him in the US, based on his experience. That includes his long stint in the Dominican Republic as a resort hotel concierge and hotel entertainment worker.