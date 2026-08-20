Are Shea and Anabelle From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé’ gives its couples just three months to decide whether they want to build a future together. In Season 12, the relationship between Shea McGuire and Anabelle Chua stood out because of how different they were from one another. Despite their contrasting personalities and approaches to life, the two continued to work through their differences. Their journey became even more complicated when one of Shea’s former wives entered the picture. Still, they persevered against the odds, navigating their share of emotional skirmishes as they tried to determine whether their connection could survive beyond the 90-day deadline.

Shea and Anabelle Disagreed Over the Former’s Lifestyle

Shea McGuire was still married to Nicole Hayden when he was introduced to Anabelle Chua for the first time. In fact, it was Shea’s friend Greg, whose wife from the Philippines was best friends with Anabelle, who arranged for them to speak on a video call for the first time. Soon, Shea and Anabelle were talking regularly, and he even visited the Philippines to meet her. His marriage to Nicole ended only a month later, and he felt that he was ready to find love once more. When Anabelle arrived in Paducah, Kentucky, on her K-1 visa, she was not ready for the life she was about to be introduced to.

As a frequent party host, Shea admitted that he had intended not to disclose a lot about his lifestyle to his potential future wife. A lot of friction also came between the couple through Shea’s adult daughter, Allison, who lived next door, and his former wife, Nicole. The latter was determined to share all of her former husband’s secrets before the wedding, and problems soon began to emerge. Anabelle was unhappy with Shea’s parties, felt that he was not being true to her, and even accused him of flirting with other women. With the wedding weekend approaching, she did not know what her answer would be, while Shea was also left with doubts.

Shea and Anabelle Are Most Likely Enjoying Their Time Together

Shea and Anabelle had a rocky start to their relationship when she came to live with him. The interference from his daughter and former wife, along with their constant disapproval of the relationship, often got in their way. There was also the fact that, before their relationship had even taken flight, Shea was ready to lie and compromise about his life rather than come clean to his soon-to-be wife. However, some reports and rumors allege that the two did get married in Sevierville, Tennessee. The basis of these rumors is a set of allegedly leaked photos, although there is no certainty about them. Anabelle recently shared photos from celebrating her birthday, with Shea and his family seemingly visible in the background. She has also listed herself as a resident of Paducah, Kentucky, which could hint at an enduring connection between them, whether they are married or not.

Shea is Involved in Real Estate and Anabelle is Enjoying Her New Hometown

Shea McGuire has built his professional life around Paducah, Kentucky, where he has laid down roots and continues to work in real estate and network marketing. Since 2010, he has worked as a Realtor with Century 21 Service Realty, serving buyers and sellers across Western Kentucky. Since 2011, he has also worked as a Network Marketing Specialist, offering coaching and business opportunities. Earlier, he spent more than a decade with Marilyn’s Medical Freedom Sales, eventually becoming Vice-President and overseeing sales, service, staffing, inventory and accounting. He studied Business Management and Business-Accounting at Daymar College-Paducah Main. His three daughters, Abigail, Allison and Madison, also remain close by. It allows him to spend more time with his family.

Anabelle Chua has kept much of her life private. Before appearing on reality television, she worked as a caretaker, but she has largely kept details of her personal life away from the public eye since then. In October 2025, she publicly shared that she had moved to Paducah, Kentucky. Her friends have expressed happiness about the move and the new chapter she appears to be building for herself. Despite the attention surrounding her relationship with Shea, Anabelle continues to maintain a relatively private presence.

Read More: Are Geoffrey and Varya From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?