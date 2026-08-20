Are Debby and Mido From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?

When Debby Rolando and Mohamed “Mido” Fayed met for the first time in the US, it was after a long wait. There were a few hurdles they had to overcome, and it even led to a deterioration in their relationship. From adjusting to a new place to understanding new cultures and the person behind them, it was a task that both of them had to take on. Season 12 of TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé’ featured their love story and the way it progressed from one milestone to the next, as they tried to navigate the challenges that came with building a life together.

Debby and Mido Had a Huge Fight Before Finding Their Way Back To Each Other

Debby Rolando met Mohamed “Mido” Fayed for the first time during a trip to Egypt in 2019. They came from totally different worlds, with Debby being a 55-year-old insurance agent from New Orleans and Mido an aspiring actor who was working part-time as a tour guide. The sparks between them flew, and soon they were engaged. When Mido arrived in the US on his K-1 visa, he also had aspirations of pursuing a career in Hollywood. When he asked Debby if she would ever consider moving, she was left confused about his intentions regarding moving to the new country.

Her daughter, Devyn, even called out Mido for having an “Instagram model” portfolio and urged her mother to think carefully about what the 41-year-old man wanted. These concerns led to a fight between the couple, and the season’s producers eventually had to intervene to break up one of their arguments. Debby also took to social media to defend her fiancé against the criticism he was facing, saying that he had left his life in Egypt to be with her and that this alone spoke about his intentions. Debby then decided to take Mido to their wedding venue and gave him a three-week ultimatum to marry her. He pretended to be unhappy with it and said he was going to return to Egypt, but in the meantime, he planned a surprise. He popped the question again, and Debby gladly said “yes.”

Debby and Mido Have Most Likely Tied the Knot

Debby and Mido have come a long way since their relationship began. In fact, the mistrust that they once had for each other seems to have dissipated over time. Debby has even said that she understands that the way Mido shows affection is very different from what she is used to, but she has also been vocal about having her own needs met. According to some reports, legal documents from the marriage registry were allegedly leaked, showing that the two of them tied the knot in December 2025. Debby has always been one of his biggest cheerleaders and has also taken trips back to Egypt with Mido. They remain socially connected, and given the alleged documentation, there is little to suggest they might not be married.



Debby Has a Long-Standing Corporate Career and Mido is Pursuing His Passion for Acting

Debby Rolando has built her career in the insurance industry. She currently works as a Financial Representative at The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, a position she has held since 2026. Before this, she worked as a Licensed Sales Producer at Allstate from December 2024 to March 2026 and earlier as a Licensed Insurance Agent with State Farm. Before entering the insurance industry, she worked with Central Casting. Debby is a graduate of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. She is also a mother to two children, Devyn and Caden, and has two dogs, Kingston and Little Bit, who are part of her family.

Mohamed “Mido” Fayed has pursued a career that combines acting with his work as an English-and Japanese-language tour guide in Cairo, Egypt. He has appeared in acting projects including ‘The Choice’ in 2020, ‘Cuffs’ season 2 in 2018 and ‘Abu Omar Al Masry’ in 2018. Alongside his entertainment and tourism work, Mido is also a co-founder of M O M Golden Pyramid’s View, a venture connected to tourism and experiences around Egypt’s famous landmarks. His work as a guide allows him to interact with visitors from different backgrounds, while his acting career has given him opportunities to explore the entertainment industry.