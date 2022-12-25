Ashlea Harris Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

NBC’s ‘Black Friday’ features the story of the gruesome murder of Ashlea Harris in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas, in November 2014. The investigators had to rely on old-school police work and surveil the suspects before they were able to gather enough evidence to catch the perpetrators. If you’re interested in the case and the killers’ identities and current whereabouts, we’ve your back. Let’s dive in then, shall we?

How Did Ashlea Harris Die?

Ashlea Ann Harris was born in 1983 and grew up in the Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas area. By the time she was in her 20s, Ashlea worked her way up to assistant manager of American Eagle at Hulen Mall. She loved working in retail and meeting new people. Ashlea was described as vivacious and had a large group of friends. On November 28, 2014, a call came into the Ft. Worth Fire Department. The caller said that there was a fire at the River Ranch Apartments and that he believed it was coming from the apartment above him.

One of Ashlea’s friends, Jeff, ran to Ashlea’s apartment to check on her. He was let in by one of the maintenance workers. Ashlea’s dog was there and ran out, but there was no answer when they called Ashlea. Jeff left the apartment because it was too smokey. When the fire department arrived, they found Ashlea in her bedroom. Ashlea’s hands and feet were bound, but it was clear the fire hadn’t killed her. Ashlea had trauma to her head and neck, and there was blood everywhere.

Ashlea was positively identified after her driver’s license was found nearby. The fire department called in the Ft. Worth police. There was no sign of a struggle in the living room of the apartment, and there was no sign of forced entry. Jeff revealed to the police that the door had been locked when he arrived. The arson experts had determined that the accelerant that had been used as rubbing alcohol, which isn’t very flammable. Ashlea’s white Ford pickup truck was still parked outside, but her keys to the truck were missing.

The police believed that whoever had killed Ashlea had locked the door when they left. The police spoke to Ashlea’s friend, Alexis, who had arrived at the scene. Alexis said that Ashlea had been working around the clock preparing for Black Friday. Alexis said she went to Ashlea’s around 3 am, as she had been watching the dog while Ashlea worked. Ashlea’s plans had been to sleep for a few hours, and return to work around 7 or 8 am. Alexis said she left at 4:45 am and heard Ashlea lock the door behind her.

One of Ashlea’s neighbors, a retired California police officer, told the police that he saw a suspicious car around 7 am. The neighbor usually smoked a cigarette and knew most of the vehicles that his neighbors drove. He said he saw a black Infiniti G35, and that the car was parked right next to Ashlea’s truck. Ashlea’s manager, Chris, had overheard the conversation and said he knew who drove that car. Chris said that the black Infiniti belonged to Carter Cervantez, 25.

Carter had been a manager at an American Eagle in Amarillo before she transferred to the Ft. Worth store. Carter had become involved in a relationship with a 19-year-old named David Mallory. Carter and David’s relationship was frowned upon, so Carter was given the option to transfer. David never showed up for work again in Amarillo and was put on the do not hire again list. David ended up moving to Ft. Worth, and in with Carter. Carter was able to cheat the system by changing David’s social security number and getting him a job at the Ft. Worth store.

Who Killed Ashlea Harris?

In August 2014, someone had broken into the American Eagle and stole about $18,000 from the safe. In the surveillance footage, a thin man can be seen taking the money. It was clear the person knew the store. Ashlea reviewed the surveillance footage and told her managers that it was David Mallory. The managers were able to determine that Carter had worked the night before, and left the door propped open when she took the garbage out.

David had access to Carter’s keys, and Carter knew when the safe had the most cash. Carter was fired, and David stopped showing up for work. It was clear that Carter and David had a motive for wanting Ashlea dead. Ashlea’s autopsy report revealed that whoever had killed her was very angry. Ashlea’s cause of death was asphyxia and blunt force trauma to the head and neck. Ashlea had been cut in the head, stomped, and had ligature marks on her neck. Ashlea had died shortly before the murder was set.

On Saturday, November 29, the police followed Carter and David to the Hulen Mall around 7:45 am. They had been surveilling their apartment since the night before. The police obtained a search warrant for David and Carter’s apartment. Inside, they found some receipts. On November 21, Carter had purchased a “murder kit,” two shovels, rope, gloves, a tarp, and duct tape. In Carter’s car, the police found a loaded Glock, several knives, and David and Carter’s cell phones. In David’s car, they found the shovels, bungee cords, and a tarp.

Ashlea’s blood had also been found on the floor mat of Carter’s car. It had been transferred from David’s boot. On December 4, David and Carter were both charged with capital murder. At Carter’s trial, her defense tried to claim that David controlled her, and was the true mastermind behind the robbery and murder. On May 26, 2016, Carter Cervantez was convicted of murder. She was sentenced to life in prison. The police believe she was the mastermind. In 2017, David Mallory was also convicted, and sentenced to life without parole.

