Ashley Lytton’s Family: Where Are Her Parents and Sisters Now?

Ashley Lytton’s family admired the life she had built with Jason Lytton. They saw him as a devoted family man who went to great lengths to make his stepchildren, daughter, and wife comfortable and happy. Anna Trujillo and Maranda Trujillo Carlile noticed his positive impact on their sister’s life. John and Cathie Trujillo also trusted him and appreciated his efforts. In the second season of Hulu’s ‘Betrayal: A Father’s Secret,’ they reflect on how devastating it was to learn of Jason’s hidden criminal past. They recount how the revelation changed their lives and how they have coped.

Ashley Lytton’s Family Showed up For Her in All Capacity

On the evening of September 29, 2021, when Ashley Lytton logged into her husband Jason Lytton’s computer and saw that he had thousands of pictures of child sexual abuse material, she felt a mix of disgust and horror. The first person she dialed was her sister, Anna Trujillo, and told her what she had seen. Anna asked for a few screenshots and immediately told her to contact Cathie Lytton, their stepmother. Anna told Ashley that Cathie would know what to do. With a towel still on her head and wearing slippers, Ashley ran out of the house to meet Cathie. In the middle of figuring out what to do, when Ashley started getting chest pains, it was Cathie who took her to the hospital, and Anna rushed there.

It was at the hospital, with Anna by her side, that Ashley reported Jason to the police. Since then, her family has strongly supported her through months of social isolation, the legal battle, and the emotional scars that almost broke the family up. John Trujillo felt helpless and hateful towards the man who had violated the privacy of his granddaughter. Maranda Trujillo, Carlile, and Anna Trujillo helped Ashley in whatever way they could, from assisting with her children to shielding her from all that was going on and being said in public. The family’s strength kept Ashley going in the long battle to regain her normalcy.

Anna Trujillo Has a Long Established Career in Finance

Anna Trujillo has spoken about the judicial punishment that Jason received, believing it was very short. She has also discussed how much Ashley continues to lose with Jason being a free man and the risks involved for her youngest niece, Olivia, having unsupervised visits with him. Anna graduated from DePaul University in 2013, studying Business Management and Entrepreneurship.

Anna has held positions at reputable firms such as Merrick Bank and Discover Financial Services. She works as a Security Risk and Compliance Manager at CardWorks, a credit and payments company, and has been there since December 2022. Anna holds a certification in Investment Performance Management and also works full-time as a mother. She and her husband, Michael Lee have been married since September 23, 2017, and have now settled in Salt Lake City, Utah and

Maranda Carlile’s Business is Prospering Today

Maranda has stood by her sister through all the trials that life has thrown at her. She lives in West Valley City, Utah, which makes it easier for her to visit her frequently and stay close to her three nephews and nieces. Maranda is a mother of three kids and a proud business owner. She owns Astra Health and Wellness, having built the business empire independently. Rigor and hard work come naturally to her, as she has also been a nurse practitioner. She works at Southwest SANE II and has experience working at Alive & Well and Southwest Spine & Pain. Her husband, Dave Carlile, has been highly supportive and encouraging, and together, they have created a life in which they are both thriving.

John and Cathie Trujillo Are Anchors of Stability

John Trujillo has shared the profound pain he experienced witnessing his granddaughter fall victim to Jason Lytton. He holds Jason responsible for tearing his family apart and causing significant turmoil. John feels that Jason’s sentence was insufficient and is particularly troubled by the fact that his daughter Ashley has to split her financial holdings with her ex-husband. Throughout these tumultuous times, John’s wife, Cathie Silcox Trujillo, has supported her stepdaughters and her husband steadfastly.

At the same time, Cathie has been managing a hectic career herself. She has worked for the State of Utah since August 2022, initially joining as a Property Specialist. She is now the Warehouse Manager at the Utah State Correctional Facility. She manages the mailroom operations and staff in her day-to-day operations, excelling in her role. She and John are loving grandparents who are always ready to host their family. Given what they have been through, they have shown Anna the support a family can provide when they stand together.

Read More: Ashley Lytton: Where is the Survivor Now?