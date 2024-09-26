Ashley Massaro: What Happened to the Professional Wrestler?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that the professional wrestling industry has evolved a lot in the past few decades, especially in terms of women performers and their significance. This has actually even been briefly evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Mr. McMahon,’ all the while also touching upon the several sexual assault scandals surrounding WWE since its inception. Amongst them was actually the case of Ashley Marie Massaro too, a diva, a model, as well as a reality television contestant, who unfortunately passed away in 2019.

Ashley Massaro Had a Long Relationship With Wrestling

A native of New York city through and through, Ashley was reportedly just a young girl when she first developed a passion for the world of wrestling upon watching her brother, father, as well as uncles all compete in it. Nevertheless, thinking there was little chance she would be able to make it into the industry herself, she attended the State University of New York at Albany to earn a bachelor’s in Communication with a minor in business. However, upon graduating, she decided to actually take control of her own career and chose to devote all her time to bodybuilding before going on to start modeling and participating in pageants.

Little did Ashley know this would turn her whole world upside down, especially because she found out about WWE’s 2005 Raw Diva Search when she met a wrestling casting director during a swimsuit shoot. She actually won this context, resulting in her winning not only a prize of $250,000 but also a one-year contract with WWE. No one could have ever imagined that she’d soon manage to establish such a great presence for herself that she’d actually be missed if she couldn’t make a show, resulting in her truly rising to the top as a Diva.

Ashley did have to face some issues in terms of inter-office drama, injuries, as well as oversharing, but she then established a place for herself on WWE’s ‘SmackDown!’ too. As if that’s not enough, she did so while serving as a contestant on CBS’s ‘Survivor: China’ in 2007, taking up acting and modeling jobs to do commercials, magazine covers like ‘Playboy,’ music videos, plus television appearances, and was even featured in the WWE video games. But alas, in July 2008, she knew her time had come, so she decided to move forward from the organization in the hopes of subsequently pursuing more opportunities.

Ashley Massaro’s Lawsuit Against WWE Was Filed in 2016

It was in 2016 when Ashley joined a class action lawsuit against WWE that alleged the company often concealed any information it deemed a risk to business and caused neurological damage. According to her accounts, she had allegedly been sexually assaulted by a man posing to be a military outfit at a US military base during a WWE tour of Kuwait. She claimed she had told her supervisors, as well as the executives, only to be told that while they were sorry, they hoped she didn’t plan to file a complaint as they did not want the case to mess up their relationship with the government.

This civil lawsuit was dismissed by a judge in 2018, which was reportedly shortly after the same time Ashley again came forward, but this time to accuse then-CEO and chairman Vince McMahon of sexual assault. According to reports, she had accused her boss of making uncomfortable sexual advances towards her, only to then use his power and position to essentially sabotage her career when she said no. Her storylines were reportedly subsequently all very humiliating and degrading, that is, until she handed in her notice and said goodbye to everything.

Ashley Massaro Apparently Died by Suicide in 2019

It did appear as if Ashley was leading her best possible life towards the end of the 2010s, as she had been proudly working as a radio DJ for the Long Island station WWSK-FM since 2018. She had actually even been promoted to hosting the evening shows on Wednesday in the summer of 2019, unaware they would never him again. Ashley was actually found dead in her Smithtown, New York, home on May 16, 2019, less than 24 hours after she’d finished handwriting replies to fan mail. It subsequently came to light that this 39-year-old had died in the early hours of that fateful day from an apparent suicide, per USA Today. However, we should mention that officials have never actually revealed her cause of death in order to protect her and her family’s privacy.

