Ashley and Grant: Is the Temptation Island Couple Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’ keeps the audience on their toes with its mind-blowing twist and complicated romances. The debut season introduced four couples, among whom Ashley Moore and Grant T. Larsen were arguably the most notable. They came to the island seeking clarity for their relationship and to work on their trust issues. However, their tumultuous journey left a trail of disappointment, heartbreak, and resentment. When they first arrived, the duo was in a 1.5-year relationship. Since their past included infidelity from Grant, he wanted to prove himself before his partner and show he was truly dedicated to making their relationship work.

Ashley and Grant’s Time on the Show Was Marked With Heartbreak

Ashley and Grant appeared on the show with great hopes and multiple plans for their future. While she wanted her partner to prove that she could trust him, he wanted to showcase that he was reliable not only for his girlfriend but also for his daughter from his previous relationship. However, trust is not easily rebuilt, and his actions did not help. After the First Bonfire, upon hearing what Ashely really thought of him as a partner, he started getting close to one of the single ladies in his villa – Natalie. This made Ashley feel like he could not understand the line between flirting and forming a full romantic connection while he was still in a relationship.

The turning point in their bond arrived when Grant finally gave in to the temptation and ended up kissing Natalie on their date before having sex with her in his shower. These actions left Ashley completely devastated because, despite his promise, Grant was breaking all their previously set boundaries and her trust. At that very moment, she decided that their relationship was over, and he lost her for good. On the other hand, her partner was also expressing concern that she might not be nurturing enough to be a mother or a family woman and started considering whether they were meant to be together.

By the time the Final Bonfire dawned on them, both individuals had made up their minds. While she did not hold back from accusing him of being a “serial cheater,” he also expressed that he did not appreciate her belittling and disrespecting him by saying that the universe had sent her a “piece of shit man.” Ultimately, Grant decided to leave the island alone to work and focus entirely on himself, and Ashley ended up leaving the island with Danny, the connection she made in her villa.

Ashley and Grant Are no Longer a Part of Each Other’s Life

Ashley and Grant did not stop themselves from expressing their deepest emotions and thoughts during the Final Bonfire. This disastrous turn of events highlighted the fact that there was hardly any chance they would reconnect in the real world. While Ashley wanted to be cared for deeply, Grant was stuck in the loop of his ways. Additionally, the fact that she made him feel like he wasn’t even a good man did not help them either. As of now, regardless of the past they shared, they do not follow each other on Instagram. This further indicates that they are no longer together and are not in touch with each other. While Ashley has focused on getting more attuned to her carefree self, Grant has delved deeper into self-improvement.

Ashley Has Shifted Her Focus to Her Professional Growth and Passion for Yoga

Ashley is currently focusing on her career as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Entrepreneur. She has been constantly showing dedication in her field and continues to build financial stability and independence. One of her most notable achievements, apart from those in her professional life, was when she purchased a house in September 2021. This was a huge milestone for her, and she elatedly expressed her sense of pride to her followers on Instagram. In 2022, she relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with her long-term best friend, Jenna Nikole. Apart from this, she has completely immersed herself in her passion for yoga, deepening her connection with herself.

To turn her passion into a transformative experience, Ashley traveled to Bali for Yoga Teacher Training in October 2024. She officially became certified in November and remarked, “This trip has been nothing short of inspiring. I have a new perspective and appreciation for the life I am able to live.” Beyond her career and yoga practice, the 28-year-old is also an avid traveler and frequently takes trips to picturesque locations either by herself or with her girlfriends. In mid-2023, Ashley packed her bags and embarked on a dream vacation to Greece, where she soaked herself in its rich history alongside her friends. The TV personality then further satiated her travel bug with trips to Monte Carlo and Cinque Terre in Italy and moved on to enjoy the immaculate blend of vibrant city life and serene landscapes in France.

Ashley also loves reading books and often indulges in stories that inspire and transport her to an entirely different world. In her personal life, she is very close to her mother, Tammy Moore, who has been an unwavering source of love and support for her. Currently, she prefers to keep the status of her relationship private, but we know that the TV star and Danny Spongberg still follow each other on Instagram. The latter often shows his admiration and comments under her updates, bringing us the hope that they have discovered a deeper connection after the cameras stopped rolling. Ashley has also maintained strong bonds with her former co-stars, Tayler Byrd and Logan Paulson, proving that her time on the island was not in vain.

Grant is Busy Establishing His Brand and Embracing Fatherhood

Grant may have been a college dropout, but that never shook him from completely believing in himself. He has been a professional Video Creator and the owner of MO-CO Media since March 2019. Through this organization, the TV personality has created short-form videos for over 2000 clients. He mainly focuses on helping realtors and other businesses across multiple industries to stay on top of the game. Apart from this, Grant also teaches individuals how to make better videos on their own by offering lessons on editing and how to get creative. He is also immersed in growing his swimwear brand, Amora Beachwear, which is all about purpose, family, and creating memories. He founded the brand in June 2024, and it has some unique collections like the Daddy Daughter Line. Further highlighting his values, 10% of every purchase of his products goes towards supporting parents and kids through their partnered social organizations- BetterHelp and Blessings in a Backpack.

Moreover, Grant is a real estate investor and an Airbnb owner, which further showcases his drive. In his personal life, he loves spending quality time with his beautiful 6-year-old daughter and often takes her away to cute little father-daughter dates. On these occasions, they spend their time having fun and making cherishable memories on the beach or eating ice creams together. He often showcases his love for his little girl on social media, too. He once emotionally expressed, “I’ll be here every step of the way to catch you when you fall, hold you when you’re scared, and give you a push when you need it.” The 28-year-old is also interested in hiking and swimming in nature and has an extraordinary passion for traveling.

In 2022, Grant made a 3000-mile and 25-day-long motorcycle trip across Europe, where he visited France, Italy, and Spain. His next destination was the beautiful backdrop of Greece in June 2023. In July 2024, he then traveled to Silver Falls, reveling in the calmness of Mother Nature. His travel list continues to grow with his memorable trips to Tulum in Mexico, the beautiful island of Curacao, and Indonesia. Besides all this, Grant has continued to maintain a special bond with his former co-stars Tyler Breshears and Kay Carlson.

Read More: Temptation Island Season 1: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?