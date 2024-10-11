Asma and Khatab: Are the Love is Blind Habibi Stars Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind Habibi’ goes beyond mere physical attraction, engaging singles in an experiment where they choose potential spouses without ever seeing each other. The contestants then explore their compatibility. In the inaugural season, Asma Sami and Khatab Hindi embraced this journey wholeheartedly. They opened up to each other, discovering that love can indeed be blind. Despite facing some challenges, their authentic feelings for one another shone through, making them a favorite among fans.

Asma and Khatab Decided to Give Their Relationship Another Chance

When Asma Sami began engaging with the male contestants in the pods, her charm and wit captivated many, including Khatab Hindi, who quickly regarded her as a confidante. As Asma weighed her options between Mohamed “Mido” Gahed, Karim, and Khatab, she made it clear that she desired a partner who was respectful and empathetic. Recognizing these qualities in Khatab, she felt excited about the direction their relationship was heading. They aligned perfectly with his hopes for their future, too. When Asma and Khatab met for their engagement, she experienced some doubts that overwhelmed her. It made her hesitant about moving forward with the commitment. They chose to avoid joining the other couples at the hotel resort, but behind the scenes, they reconnected.

Asma realized that she shouldn’t let her anxiety overshadow her feelings for him, so she decided to spend quality time with him at the resort. During their few dates, their connection reignited, and Khatab showered her with love and support, which continued in their real life together in Dubai. He decided to join the gym because Asma enjoyed spending time there, and he wanted to introduce her to his family soon. However, her parents were not very supportive of their relationship and were hesitant to meet Khatab. Trusting in her choice, Asma introduced Khatab to her sister in the hopes of warming her parents to the idea of their engagement.

They agreed to have a virtual conversation, but since Asma’s family was based in Canada, arranging an in-person meeting proved challenging. She remained hopeful that her parents would come around by the wedding day and reassured Khatab that everything would be fine. However, when asked if she had made a final decision, her uncertainty about her parents not being present caused her to hesitate. She expressed that the timing wasn’t right and that they needed to win her parents over before proceeding with the marriage. Though Khatab felt hurt, he understood her concerns, and they decided that their next step should be to travel to Canada to meet her parents.

Asma and Khatab Might Still be in a Relationship

The chemistry between Asma and Khatab was unmistakable, demonstrating their genuine desire to make their relationship succeed. Even when Asma chose not to proceed with the marriage, it was clear she felt pain in making that decision. This highlighted their mutual care and the thoughtful plan they had to navigate their relationship. Their commitment to be together was evident, as they were determined to face any challenges that came their way. This makes it highly likely that they were able to make things work.

In October 2024, Khatab shared a photo from Ontario, Canada, suggesting that the couple is progressing with their plans. They also follow each other on social media and are actively communicating. These clues have generated excitement among fans about the promising path the two are taking. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed their relationship yet, they seem to prefer maintaining a low profile for their own reasons.

Asma and Khatab are in Very Different Lines of Work

Asma Sami has been serving as a Regional Brand and Digital Marketing Manager for the Alshaya Group since April 2023. After earning her marketing degree from the American University in Cairo, she gained extensive experience with various companies, including Deliveroo and Samsung Electronics, and she established a successful career. She is also dedicated to empowering women through her digital platform. In addition to her professional pursuits, Asma is a small business owner exploring independent ventures. In her spare time, she enjoys unwinding at the gym and challenging herself physically.

Khatab Hindi is a professional architect who is passionate about his work. However, his true love lies in music, and he also works as a DJ and music producer. His tracks and creations can be streamed on various platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud. Khatab has performed at shows around the world, including in London and Croatia, and has gained considerable popularity. Based in Dubai, he has built a fulfilling life in which he takes pride.

Read More: Safa and Mohammad: Is the Love is Blind Habibi Pair Still Together?