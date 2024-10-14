Love Is Blind, Habibi: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind Habibi’ invites singles to go on an extraordinary journey to find true love without the influence of physical appearance. In season one, the participants faced emotional challenges as they communicated solely through pods, leading to deep connections and intense romantic moments. The couples explored their compatibility through heartfelt conversations and personal revelations, ultimately deciding if they were ready for engagement. Throughout the season, viewers witnessed the highs and lows of love, including conflicts and reconciliations. Each couple traversed the journey of building a future together while discovering the power of emotional intimacy.

Karma and Ammar Have Most Likely Ended Their Relationship

The relationship between Ammar Zam and Karma Ben Messaoud developed rapidly and was characterized by a strong sense of security and stability. However, a significant issue arose regarding Ammar’s disapproval of Karma’s dancing career. When he remained unsupportive, she felt it was crucial to prioritize her art and self-identity, leading her to end the relationship. While Ammar had hoped for marriage, he didn’t express much regret about how things turned out. Since the season ended, the two have not maintained contact and appear to be focused on their individual lives in Dubai, with no public indications of rekindling their connection, suggesting they have likely gone their separate ways.

Karma has continued to nurture her love for dance, regularly attending classes to refine her skills. In addition, she has developed an interest in theatre, exploring new avenues within her passion for entertainment. On the professional front, she has successfully climbed the corporate ladder, currently working at a management consulting firm. Her artistic perspective is clearly reflected in the stunning photographs she shares from her travels. From the streets of Rome to the historic sites of Egypt, she travels in style and eagerly anticipates the adventures and opportunities that life will present to her next.

Ammar is a successful cosmetic dentist based in Dubai, UAE. He is renowned for his exceptional work and is highly praised by his clients. His expertise has earned him invitations to prominent events like AEEDC Dubai, which gathers dental professionals from around the world. In addition to his professional achievements, he is passionate about calisthenics and prioritizes his physical health. With his rising popularity, Ammar is increasingly leveraging his digital platforms to showcase both his dental work and personal interests, amassing a significant following on Instagram and TikTok.

Safa and Mohammad Seem to Still be Married

Safa Al Juboori and Mohammad AlKiswani felt an instant connection from the beginning. As they faced each other at the end of the season to decide on marriage, there was little doubt in their minds. Their families got along well, allowing them to envision a future together. Although neither has made any public statements, the strong foundation of their love suggests they may have remained together. Safa has been in touch with Mohammad’s family members, and it appears that she has quickly won their hearts as well.

Throughout the season, Safa’s work commitments were a prominent aspect of her life. Since 2018, she has served as the Business Opportunity Manager at Basrah Gas Company, a role that involves identifying and developing new business opportunities, often requiring travel to Iraq and Canada. Her industry expertise positions her as a key figure in client interactions. In addition to her professional responsibilities, Safa is a content creator who focuses on women’s empowerment, sharing advice and insights despite her busy schedule. She effectively balances her advocacy work with her career, aiming to inspire and uplift others.

Mohammad currently holds the position of Senior Commercial Manager in Dubai, although he hasn’t revealed many details about his professional commitments. One notable aspect of his personality is his exceptional comic timing, which shines through in the short-form content he shares on Instagram, garnering positive reactions from his followers. Like Safa, he has a passion for travel and enjoys adding a sense of adventure to his experiences, whether it’s rafting or trekking. Always confident on his feet, Mohammad embraces new challenges and looks forward to more exciting escapades.

Asma and Khatab Are Probably Still Working on Their Plans to Get Married

Asma Sami and Khatab Hindi’s love for each other was evident throughout the season, showcasing a strong chemistry. However, the primary hurdle they faced was Asma’s parents, who were not fully on board with their relationship. As a result, she chose to prioritize her parents’ approval before committing to marriage. Despite this challenge, it appears the couple is still together and actively working on their plans. They follow each other on social media, and Khatab was spotted in Ontario, Canada, in October 2024, where Asma’s parents reside. Fans will have to wait for an official statement to learn more about their journey.

Asma Sami boasts a successful marketing career, establishing herself as a savvy and independent woman who navigates life on her terms. Since April 2023, she has served as the Regional Brand and Digital Marketing Manager at Alshaya Group. While her role keeps her busy, Asma prioritizes exotic vacations whenever possible, having traveled to Europe in the summer of 2024 and to Sri Lanka prior to that. A dedicated fitness enthusiast, she manages to hit the gym daily while also working on growing her small business, showcasing her commitment to both personal and professional growth.

Khatab is a talented musician who excels as a music producer and DJ. His tracks and mixes have gained significant popularity on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. By day, he works as an architect, but his passion for music drives him to perform at night. Khatab has showcased his skills in shows across London, Croatia, and Canada, consistently attracting large crowds at his performances. He actively engages his audience by creating reels on social media, which has helped him reach more listeners, amassing around 40,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Dounia and Chafic Have Likely Gone in Different Directions

Although Dounia Allbrahim and Chafic Yactine were the youngest couples in the season, they exhibited remarkable maturity in their relationship. They proactively addressed each other’s insecurities and ultimately chose not to marry, prioritizing their professional aspirations and personal growth instead. While they hoped to make their relationship work, it appears they have drifted apart. The couple is no longer connected on social media and has not been seen together in public since the conclusion of the season, indicating that they may have gone their separate ways.

Dounia Allbrahim is a vibrant content creator based in Dubai, UAE, known for documenting her life, sharing humorous videos, and offering cooking tips to her followers. With around 487k followers on Instagram and a significant presence on TikTok, her makeup videos often trend, showcasing her creativity and talent. Dounia has leveraged her popularity to secure lucrative brand deals, recently collaborating with Ofelia Salon in Dubai and Lancôme Official for their marketing campaigns. As she continues to grow her brand, she’s poised to achieve even greater success in the coming months.

Chafic Yactine is a businessman who has built a successful empire in Dubai, UAE, specializing in property development and real estate. The success of his endeavors is evident in the lavish lifestyle he leads. An avid traveler, he also describes himself as a “sports addict,” embracing everything fun and adventurous. Chafic stands out not only for his professional achievements but also for his philanthropic efforts, which he actively leads. His desire to bring change makes him a well-rounded individual, dedicated to both his career and the community.

Nour and Mido Seem to Still be Broken Up

Even though Nour El Hajj and Mohamed “Mido” Gahed began the season on a positive note, their relationship quickly deteriorated. Mido perceived that Nour was too focused on her appearance and didn’t genuinely like him, while Nour felt disheartened by her inability to make him happy. Their situation worsened when Mido left the resort without informing her, leaving Nour feeling abandoned. They later encountered each other at a party, but their interactions were far from friendly, indicating that their issues remained unresolved. Neither follows the other on social media, and Mido has publicly stated that he is now dating someone else. While there’s a glimmer of hope for a cordial reconnection, it seems unlikely, as both have moved on and are engrossed in their own lives.

Nour El Hajj is a model and content creator with an impressive portfolio that sets her apart in the industry. She has collaborated with renowned photographers and brands like Al Reves, Key Couture, and Wasmya, showcasing her talent and versatility. Nour’s digital content focuses on fashion, style, and beauty, reflecting her keen eye for aesthetics, which resonates with her followers, who eagerly seek her tips. Following her appearance on the show, her popularity has surged, paving the way for even more exciting opportunities in her career. It’s clear that she is poised for tremendous growth in her field.

In addition to his career as a real estate agent, Mido is passionate about several pursuits that bring him fulfillment and happiness. He is dedicated to his fitness regimen and frequently visits the gym, where he finds joy in tracking his progress. Family is also a significant part of his life, especially his close relationship with his mother; he makes a point to spend quality time with her, taking her to places she enjoys. Proud of his Egyptian heritage, Mido exudes a distinctive flair that complements his professional success, further enhancing his charm and appeal.

Hajar and Simo Might Not Even be Friends Today

Many fans were skeptical about Hajar Asli and Mohamed “Simo” Nasrolla’s engagement due to various issues. Simo had concerns about Hajar’s behavior, including how she dressed and her independence in leaving the house without him. This tension escalated when he picked a fight with Chafic Yactine, directing his frustration at Hajar for not backing him up. Ultimately, Simo chose to leave the season without informing Hajar, which left her feeling disrespected. Since then, it appears they have not connected, and it seems unlikely that they will be able to reconcile or find common ground in the future.

Hajar Asli studied Accounting and Finance at the Canadian University in Dubai and has always maintained a professional career. She began her journey with Herald Land Real Estate Brokers LLC and later served as an Office Manager at Chula. Most recently, she held the position of Senior Operations & Admin Executive at Starlake Group until she left in February 2022 to focus on her fashion business. Living in Dubai with her dog Milos, Hajar has created a fulfilling life for herself. With around 57k followers on Instagram and a sizeable presence on TikTok, her ability to flaunt her unique style is truly inspiring.

Simo has built a successful empire as a real estate businessman, operating in Miami, Florida, Dubai, UAE, and Morocco. He enjoys a vibrant lifestyle, frequently traveling between these locations, and makes it a priority to spend quality time with his parents, whom he regards as his role models and often expresses gratitude towards. In addition to his professional commitments, Simo has several hobbies, including boxing, which he practices regularly. This not only helps him stay fit but also provides an exciting challenge that he thoroughly enjoys.

Read More: Love Is Blind Habibi: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?